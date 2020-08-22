Freedom & Independence Ride: Area motorcyclists take to the road for a good cause

More than 70 motorcyclists rode out of the parking lot of the United Veterans Club in Grand Island Saturday morning for the inaugural Freedom & Independence Ride.
The ride was sponsored by the American Legion Riders of Grand Island, Chapter 53. It had been scheduled for the Fourth of July, but was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was open to the public and American Legion Riders from various America Legion posts participated.
Greg Martin, commander of the Grand Island chapter, is one of the event organizers.
American Legion Riders chapters are made up of both veterans and nonveterans. They are members of the American Legion.
“We support our veterans and community any way we can,” Martin said.
Among the various causes supported by the American Legion Riders of Grand Island is the Legacy Scholarship Foundation, which is a scholarship program for Gold Star families. They also support the Grand Island Veterans Administration Hospital and the Central Nebraska Veterans Home in Kearney. They also support other veterans programs, along with the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts.
The American Legion Riders of Grand Island chapter was formed at the beginning of the year. It has 29 members.
Martin said he hopes to make the Freedom & Independence Ride an annual event.
The riders took off at 10 a.m. and followed a route that took them to Alda, Hastings, Juniata, Clay Center (where they picked up another group of American Legion Riders), Central City and back to Grand Island — a 135-mile round trip.
After returning to the United Veterans Club, the riders were served lunch. A raffle and silent auction followed. The money raised at the event will go to support the various causes of the American Legion Riders of Grand Island.
Martin said various Grand Island businesses contributed generously to the auction. Those merchants helped to make the event a success through the money their items raised.
“The community support has been great,” he said. “I could not have asked for a better showing of support, especially with the tough times a lot of businesses have had because of the pandemic.”
Martin said he wants the public to know that the local American Legion Riders chapter is here to support the community and veterans.
He said despite the pandemic, life continues and community is the reason why.
“I would like to thank the community for their support in everything they do,” Martin said.
One of the riders participating was Shawn Thomas of Aurora, a member of the American Legion Riders.
Thomas said he was participating in the ride to support the local chapter.
“We are like a big family,” he said. “We all support each other no matter what we do.”
Another participant was Clint Baker, who traveled from Red Cloud.
“I like to participate in rides that have a good purpose behind it,” Baker said
It was also his first ride of the season. Earlier this year, he broke his leg in an accident and he had recovered enough to participate in the event with his fellow American Legion Riders and others.
“This is what Legion riders are all about,” Baker said. “We are visible as everyone sees us riding our pretty bikes and our leathers.”
He said because of that visibility, it “gives us the opportunity to push our principles out there, which are charities, helping young people and helping veterans.”
“It is just a really great cause and has been part of the American Legion since its inception,” Baker said. “It is something I believe in heart and soul.”