Freedom & Independence Ride: Area motorcyclists take to the road for a good cause

The riders took off at 10 a.m. and followed a route that took them to Alda, Hastings, Juniata, Clay Center (where they picked up another group of American Legion Riders), Central City and back to Grand Island — a 135-mile round trip.

After returning to the United Veterans Club, the riders were served lunch. A raffle and silent auction followed. The money raised at the event will go to support the various causes of the American Legion Riders of Grand Island.

Martin said various Grand Island businesses contributed generously to the auction. Those merchants helped to make the event a success through the money their items raised.

“The community support has been great,” he said. “I could not have asked for a better showing of support, especially with the tough times a lot of businesses have had because of the pandemic.”

Martin said he wants the public to know that the local American Legion Riders chapter is here to support the community and veterans.

He said despite the pandemic, life continues and community is the reason why.

“I would like to thank the community for their support in everything they do,” Martin said.