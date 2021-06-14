Friday event at Stuhr Museum disrupted by search for suspect

Activities at Stuhr Museum were disrupted late Friday afternoon when law enforcement officers searched for a male suspect on the museum’s grounds.

A man ran from his car on Highway 281 and made it onto Stuhr Museum property at about 5 p.m., said Stuhr Executive Director Chris Hochstetler.

At that time, the museum was closing and people were coming to the museum for a private gathering hosted by the Stuhr Foundation. That event, held outside, was held “in honor of our annual fund drive chairs, the Bartenbach family,” Hochstetler said.

Officers asked that the attendees go inside, lock the doors and stay inside while they searched for the suspect, Hochstetler said.

Business returned to normal by about 6:30 or 7 p.m.

Officers did a fine job of combing the property, Hochstetler said. Deputies from the Hall County Sheriff’s Department were among those on hand.

Officers returned later in the evening to look for the suspect again, Hochstetler said.

The Sheriff’s Department was unavailable Sunday to indicate whether the suspect was found.