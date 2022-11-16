Friday night events packed with family-friendly activities

Friday night's activities in Railside begin at 5:30 p.m., with Christmas-inspired music performed by Northwest High School's Gold Tones.

Santa arrives at 5:45 p.m. At 5:50 p.m., Mayor Roger Steele will proclaim a welcome to Railside Christmas, followed by the lighting of the tree and downtown's all-new festoon lights. Those lights crisscross six blocks of Third Street.

Entertainment will begin at 6 p.m. in the Plaza in Railside. The Heartland School of Dance will perform at 6 p.m., followed by Third City Taekwondo at 6:25 p.m., FFC Mixed Martial Arts at 6:50 p.m., The Dance Co. at 7:15 p.m. and Create 308 at 7:40 p.m.

Food and refreshments will be available from Azteca Market, Big Red Treats, the Chicken Coop, the Chocolate Bar, Coney Island, the Cosmopolitans, Daily Dose Coffee, Infuse, Kinkaider's, the Liederkranz, Lina's Mexican Restaurant, Prairie Pride, Sanchez Market, Sin City Grill, Sticky Rice and Wave Pizza.

Here are the activities that will run from 6 to 8 p.m. throughout Railside:

- Santa and Mrs. Claus, in the Grand Island Tourism Office, free.

- Children's Museum Makerspace/Grand Island Public Library, at the Chocolate Bar, free.

- Cookie and doughnut decorating, New Life Church, free.

- Christmas ornament making, The Happy Brush, fee for activity.

- Christmas escape rooms, ReVive Behavioral and Wellness, free.

- Face painting, Tally Creative, free.

- GISH jazz caroling.

- Letters to Santa, Tattered Book, Northwest cheerleaders, GI Independent, free.

- Make Your Own T-shirt, Small Town Famous, fee for activity.

- Pinnacle Bank open house, Jack Frost augmented reality photo op.

- Studio 10 open house.

- Teddy Bear mobile, photo op, refreshments, Coldwell Bankers.

- Strolling holiday characters, Jolly Trotters, Snow Queen, Grinch and more.

- Wagon rides, hitch a ride by the Dance Co., free.