Friendship House resumes in-person counseling services

The clinic has two programs: a counseling clinic, which does outpatient appointments, as well as a halfway house program.

There has been an increase in demand for the clinic’s services this year, Lesiak said.

“We did see an increase in need for mental health and substance abuse services,” she said.

The halfway house has had less demand due to a decrease in referrals this spring, also due to the pandemic.

“We get all of our referrals from treatment centers, and they had to cut back on their census, which affected the number of referrals that we got,” Lesiak said.

“We are definitely seeing an increase in the need for services,” she said. “People’s anxiety has certainly increased with the pandemic.”

Lesiak said Friendship House staff have met the challenges of the pandemic admirably.

“I believe our team has been very successful in implementing new ways of providing services that meet the needs of our population,” she said.

For more information about Friendship House services, call 308-675-3345 or visit www.thefriendshiphouse.net.