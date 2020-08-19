Friendship House resumes in-person counseling services

Friendship House Counseling Clinic has resumed face-to-face, bilingual counseling services.
Services resumed in July following a temporary suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic, Executive Director Tara Lesiak said.
“We went to telehealth so we could continue to provide the necessary services people needed for mental health and substance abuse issues,” she said.
Friendship House serves clients in Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties.
Client services include drug and alcohol evaluations and treatment, as well as mental health evaluations and treatment, and individual and family counseling.
Meeting clients through teleconferencing has proven effective.
“We’ve been very successful in providing that,” Lesiak said. “It was a bit of an adjustment for people who are so comfortable seeing their counselor face-to-face.”
Though in-person services have resumed, “we still have individuals who prefer telehealth due to the uncertainty of our environment right now,” Lesiak said.
The future of Friendship House will be a combination of in-person and telehealth.
“There are some individuals who have chosen to continue with telehealth,” she said, “so we are going to offer both so we can accommodate people’s needs.”
The clinic has two programs: a counseling clinic, which does outpatient appointments, as well as a halfway house program.
There has been an increase in demand for the clinic’s services this year, Lesiak said.
“We did see an increase in need for mental health and substance abuse services,” she said.
The halfway house has had less demand due to a decrease in referrals this spring, also due to the pandemic.
“We get all of our referrals from treatment centers, and they had to cut back on their census, which affected the number of referrals that we got,” Lesiak said.
“We are definitely seeing an increase in the need for services,” she said. “People’s anxiety has certainly increased with the pandemic.”
Lesiak said Friendship House staff have met the challenges of the pandemic admirably.
“I believe our team has been very successful in implementing new ways of providing services that meet the needs of our population,” she said.
For more information about Friendship House services, call 308-675-3345 or visit www.thefriendshiphouse.net.