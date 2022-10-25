Friesen addresses Quandt's license plates concerns

A statewide aluminum shortage means Hall County residents getting new license plates starting in January may not get their same plate numbers again.

Sen. Curt Friesen was invited to Tuesday's Hall County Board of Commissioners meeting by Commissioner Gary Quandt to address this issue, which will affect 13 counties.

Friesen, D-34, is chair of the Nebraska Legislature's Transportation & Telecommunications Committee.

Quandt shared the concerns of his constituents who want to keep their plate numbers, such as Larry Rauert, who Quandt had also invited to Tuesday's meeting.

Friesen called it "an unforeseen issue" and explained to Quandt that the situation is out of the state's hands.

"It's unfortunate that these counties have this problem. I recognize that. But there's really nothing legislatively that can be done, even if they wanted to," he said. "I just don't see a path unless we really want to pony up a lot of dollars to try to fix this, but I don't see it happening."

Quandt made a motion that a letter be sent to Gov. Pete Ricketts "letting the governor know our concerns, as far as license plates and that we have people concerned that they're not going to get their same license plate number."

The motion did not receive a second and died.

Commissioner Scott Sorensen called it "a waste of county resources" and argued such a letter would "more than likely fall on deaf ears."

Commissioner Jane Richardson argued that it could result in everyone going to alpha-numeric plates, as mandated in Douglas County and Lancaster County.

Friesen refuted the idea that people could get a personalized license plate, costing $40, with their current license plate number on it.

"You can order personalized license plates but you cannot choose the same number you would have gotten otherwise," he said. "Because if you could do that, I could suddenly choose to have a personalized plate with your number on it and that's not possible."

For Nebraska's alpha-numeric counties, license plates are printed in advance of January, explained Friesen.

"They take the number of registered vehicles in a county, they add 2% to it, and that's how many plates they print," he said. "They started printing those obviously because there's not much change there."

Hall County Treasurer Alaina Verplank told the board Tuesday that 20,700 plates for the first quarter of 2023 have been ordered, and 10,100 passenger plates.

"Right now, I have under 1,700 passenger plates left," she said. "When I run out of those, the state isn't going to keep making the (2017) series plates for me to issue next year, they're only going to make the 2023 series."

Verplank, who addressed the shortage at the board's Oct. 11 meeting, offered some optimism.

"Who is to say that next week we don't get our full supply of aluminum at the state and we get our full order that we need?" she said. "That would be amazing, and we may not. It may only affect a few people. It's not going to affect everybody. We will try the best that we can to accommodate everyone."

Commissioner Butch Hurst asked if a swap could be done.

"We used to be able to reissue plates. If your mom passed away and you wanted her plates, we could pass it down to you. In 2017, that stopped, so we can't reissue plates to new owners of vehicles. We would not be able to do that," said Verplank.

Quandt's guest, Larry Rauert, told the board how his family has had the same plate number for "almost 100 years."

Nebraska has been issuing license plates since 1915.

"It may not be a state law that I'm guaranteed these plates," he said, "however, when you have something that's been in your family for 100 years, as the story is ... That's a lot of history. It would be very disappointing."

He added, "I appreciate your efforts. I appreciate the senator's comments. I just hope there's some resolution that happens."

Commissioner Pam Lancaster said it is "not a big issue unless it affects you."

"Some people did treat their license plate like a personal license plate because our treasurers have been so tremendously wonderful about doing that deed for their constituents," she said. "It isn't always easy to teach 'mature' dogs new tricks. So I'll have to memorize a new plate, no doubt."