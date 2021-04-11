From a cafe to riverboats to land-based casinos

The company owned and operated casino boats in both Iowa and Missouri.

Now known as Elite Casino Resorts, the business has grown a lot since 1990, he said.

Elite now operates three casino resorts in Iowa and has one pending approval in southern Illinois. The properties include two championship golf courses.

In addition to its ventures in Iowa and Illinois, Elite also has a sports book in Colorado.

No matter how much the company has grown, Elite remains faithful to the values “that Bob and Ruth lived every day,” their son said.

The goals are to work hard, provide excellent food and entertainment, create a fine experience for guests and “treat your employees like family,” he said.

In Davenport, the company converted a riverboat operation to a land-based property and opened the Rhythm City Casino Resort in 2016.

Three casinos are within 10 miles of one another in that market, Kehl said.

“We started as the smallest casino (in) the market, and, in five years, we have grown to become the largest, with 40% of the market share,” he said.

Elite’s business values “work in Midwest markets like Grand Island,” he said.

