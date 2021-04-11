From a cafe to riverboats to land-based casinos

Elite Casino Resorts began in the early 1960s with a small cafe in downtown Dubuque, Iowa.
Bob and Ruth Kehl operated the cafe.
“They began catering cruises on the Mississippi River a few years later,” their son, Dan, said Friday morning in Grand Island.
In the 1970s, he said, “they scraped together enough funds to purchase their own riverboat” and promoted their idea of making their hometown a tourist destination “rather than just an old industrial railroad and river town.”
At the White House in 1986, President Reagan awarded Bob and Ruth Kehl the National Small Business of Year Award. “Quite an honor for our family,” Dan Kehl said.
“Our business grew because Bob and Ruth provided great meals, great customer service, and they spent money promoting the business and the community,” said Kehl, who spent a lot of time working on the boats with his brothers and sisters.
When the Iowa Legislature started discussions about riverboat gambling in the late 1980s, “Bob and Ruth were opposed. They thought it would be the end of our family business on the Mississippi River. But when it looked inevitable to pass, my family applied for the Dubuque license. In 1990, Bob and Ruth received the first riverboat gaming license in America. Our family had pioneered the riverboat casino industry.”
The company owned and operated casino boats in both Iowa and Missouri.
Now known as Elite Casino Resorts, the business has grown a lot since 1990, he said.
Elite now operates three casino resorts in Iowa and has one pending approval in southern Illinois. The properties include two championship golf courses.
In addition to its ventures in Iowa and Illinois, Elite also has a sports book in Colorado.
No matter how much the company has grown, Elite remains faithful to the values “that Bob and Ruth lived every day,” their son said.
The goals are to work hard, provide excellent food and entertainment, create a fine experience for guests and “treat your employees like family,” he said.
In Davenport, the company converted a riverboat operation to a land-based property and opened the Rhythm City Casino Resort in 2016.
Three casinos are within 10 miles of one another in that market, Kehl said.
“We started as the smallest casino (in) the market, and, in five years, we have grown to become the largest, with 40% of the market share,” he said.
Elite’s business values “work in Midwest markets like Grand Island,” he said.