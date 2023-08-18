What does it mean to be an American citizen?

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services hosted a naturalization ceremony at the Grand Island Public Library on Thursday, Aug. 17. The ceremony welcomed 23 individuals, from 18 countries, as American citizens.

The ceremony was conducted by the USCIS Omaha Field Office Immigration Services, with many there to celebrate their friends and family members becoming citizens. There were also many speakers in attendance, with Mayor Roger Steele giving the opening remarks.

“I congratulate you on all the hard work it took for you to get here,” said Steele. “Most people do not realize all the effort that people like you have to make to become American citizens.”

Jen Wieland sang a medley of America the Beautiful, My Country Tis of Thee, and the national anthem. The colors were posted by the Grand Island United Veteran’s Club Honor Guard.

Representatives of the U.S. Senators Pete Ricketts and Deb Fischer and Congressman Adrian Smith gave special recognition to the naturalized citizens. Sarah Mills read a statement from Ricketts, which said that one of President Ronald Regan’s last remarks was about how bold individuals have left their homelands and start over in a new country for opportunity and freedom.

“As the bold men and women for whom President Reagan was referring,” Ricketts said in the statement. “I commend you for choosing not only to become American citizens, but also to build your lives here in Nebraska.”

One of the guest speakers was Donna Andresen of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. DAR is a women’s organization that helps to preserve the memory of the people who achieved American independence, with a history of supporting immigrants gaining citizenship.

Another guest speaker was community advocate Yolanda Nuncio, who spoke about her history. Nuncio’s grandparents were from Mexico and settled in Nebraska, with her growing up as an American citizen and proud of her heritage.

“I share this with you because although our stories are different, our stories are the same, we are here together, we are home,” said Nuncio. “As new citizens, I encourage you to teach your children to be proud of being citizens, and also teach them to remember and be proud of where they come from, and the beauty of your homeland.”

Each individual recited the oath of allegiance before receiving their U.S. citizenship certificate. After the ceremony, voter registration was available for all the new citizens.

Everybody has their own stories, as well as their own reasons for becoming a citizen.

Tursaikhan “Simon” Enkhbold moved to America when he was 5 years old, after his mother and father had already left Mongolia. Now 22, Enkhbold decided to become an American citizen.

“I honestly just feel like this is something that should happen,” said Enkhbold. “It’s a process everyone should experience (to become) American.”

Nyapack Pal, who was born in South Sudan, was also granted citizenship. Pal said she moved to America in 2001 because her country was at war.

“America is my home, I came here when I was 15 and I was welcomed in open arms,” said Pal. “It’s safer here and I feel like I deserve to be a citizen of this country and serve for the country.”

Pal currently lives in Omaha with her family. Pal said that being an American citizen means everything to her.

“This home give me my kids, I have all my kids here,” said Pal. “And I pretty much, I have spent most of my times here then back home, then back in South Sudan.”