From rust to restored: Grand Island man’s jeep honors military family

“It was in terrible shape,” Pusel remembered, shaking his head. “The windshield was all busted out. There wasn’t a straight piece of metal on it.”

The kicker, Pusel said, “My aunt’s son was stripping it out, selling it for parts for drug money.”

Despite its condition, Pusel wanted the jeep. It didn’t go easily, he said. “In order to get it loaded my buddy and I used his pickup and his trailer. We took the hood off and I had to stand there and pour gasoline in the carburetor to get it started, then stand there as he drove it up onto the trailer, pouring gas into the carburetor to get it up on the trailer.”

Pusel said he wasn’t a “body person,” but knew his way around a vehicle, having been a retired fleet mechanic. “I got home and I just started. I started restoring every bit of it myself to take all the dents out. I put the new bumper on the front and so I could put flags in it… just did everything – restored it all, totally.”

That included engine work (so much that Pusel is unsure how many miles it has been driven) and putting in a new radiator. Back in the day, the jeep had a hand-cranked windshield wiper, so Pusel put in a more modern mechanical one on the driver’s side.