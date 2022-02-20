 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From rust to restored: Grand Island man’s jeep honors military family
0 Comments
featured top story

From rust to restored: Grand Island man’s jeep honors military family

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jack Pusel military jeep

Vietnam veteran Jack Pusel, wearing his Navy Blues, stands beside his 1957 jeep, refurbished to include military elements. It was once owned by Dale E. Kelly, a U.S. Marine who served in World War II – and served as a major influence in Pusel’s life.

 Independent/Jessica Votipka

It had been years since Jack Pusel laid eyes on the jeep he grew up with – a 1957 jeep originally owned by Dale E. Kelly: a U.S. Marine veteran who had served in World War II and had driven Gen. George S. Patton around a number of times.

“After he died they were going through his records,” Pusel said. “They found some stuff that Patton had written and also found he never told me that he had a Purple Heart.”

They fished together – a lot. Pusel looked up to him. Kelly was so close to Pusel, himself a veteran, that he called Kelly “uncle.”

Jack Pusel military jeep

Jack Pusel’s 1957 jeep looked much different in 2008 (shown). In 2009, Pusel purchased the jeep from his aunt in hopes of refurbishing it in honor of his family who served in the military.

Several wars and a few generations later, Pusel wanted the jeep for his own. It would be neat to restore it, he thought.

“I told my aunt what I wanted to do with it. I had to buy it from her,” Pusel said.

Pusel, who served in the Navy during the Vietnam War, wanted the jeep to serve as a way to honor his father, nine uncles and eight cousins who served in the military, including the Purple Heart-bestowed “uncle” who originally had the jeep.

To be sure, the jeep had seen some rough miles, rumbling through orchards and doing good, hard work. It was likely a little worse for wear, but Pusel was not prepared for what he saw that day in 2009.

“It was in terrible shape,” Pusel remembered, shaking his head. “The windshield was all busted out. There wasn’t a straight piece of metal on it.”

The kicker, Pusel said, “My aunt’s son was stripping it out, selling it for parts for drug money.”

Jack Pusel military jeep

In 2008, this 1957 jeep was a shell of its former self, having worked in orchards in Washington state, among other adventures. It since has been restored, its adventures now consist of car shows and parades.

Despite its condition, Pusel wanted the jeep. It didn’t go easily, he said. “In order to get it loaded my buddy and I used his pickup and his trailer. We took the hood off and I had to stand there and pour gasoline in the carburetor to get it started, then stand there as he drove it up onto the trailer, pouring gas into the carburetor to get it up on the trailer.”

Pusel said he wasn’t a “body person,” but knew his way around a vehicle, having been a retired fleet mechanic. “I got home and I just started. I started restoring every bit of it myself to take all the dents out. I put the new bumper on the front and so I could put flags in it… just did everything – restored it all, totally.”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

That included engine work (so much that Pusel is unsure how many miles it has been driven) and putting in a new radiator. Back in the day, the jeep had a hand-cranked windshield wiper, so Pusel put in a more modern mechanical one on the driver’s side.

He converted the jeep’s electrical system from six volts to 12. “I wanted to put a CD player in; they didn’t have CD players during the war,” Pusel said, chuckling. “When I’m in parades I play patriotic music.”

Jack Pusel military jeep

This 1957 jeep has gone from flowers (pictured) to flags. In 2009, it was acquired by Jack Pusel, and refurbished with patriotic military features.

There are subtle differences, like the spare tire placement, Pusel explained. “The full military ones will have the tire in the back.”

In service vehicles, there would have been a spot reserved for a firearm near the windshield, Pusel said. “Of course, this is a ‘57 and the older old Jeeps were a lot different.”

There have been a lot of parades – and trophies, too.

Pusel’s “Shore Patrol” jeep is now a shiny, creamy gray with subtle white military stars, topped with a genuine military tarp he found in California. The vintage vehicle has a World War II siren, given to him by his American Legion commander in Washington state, a POW/MIA flag and, of course, an American flag.

Pusel incorporates Old Glory into most – if not all – of his and the jeep’s appearances. The jeep draws onlookers – even Saturday in the otherwise empty front parking lot of Grand Island’s Veterans Park, it drew attention.

Jack Pusel military jeep

Jack Pusel adjusts his vintage jeep, restored from near ruin into a patriotic relic that has motored in many a parade, and gets proudly displayed at car shows.

An older man, wearing a veteran’s cap, stopped to inquire about decals. Pusel and the man chatted, the man leaving with fresh U.S. flags for his grandchildren. Another admirer, much younger, checked out the vintage jeep, the child leaving with a fistful of American flags for himself and his siblings, waving thanks to the veteran dressed in Navy Blues.

“They call me the ‘flag person’ up in Washington because I give out so many flags every year,” Pusel said, motioning to the back of his jeep, which contains flags of different sizes for different ages.

It’s a far cry from the orchards of Washington state, and perhaps even farther than when hippie daisy decals were stuck to it. Today, the restored ’57 jeep moves for a different reason, albeit while getting about six miles to the gallon.

There are many more miles, many more gallons to go as the revived ’57 jeep has gone from rust to glory in parking lots and parades.

jessica.votipka@theindependent.com

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

'Words matter': First openly gay man elected governor reacts to anti-LGBTQ push

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts