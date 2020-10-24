FTA partners purchase more than half of all U.S. grain exports in 2019/20

Mexico is the top spot for imports of U.S. GIAF in the 2019/2020 marketing year at 23.7 million metric tons (equivalent to 933 million bushels), valued at $6.65 billion.

By commodity, Mexico was the top international buyer of U.S. corn, DDGS and barley/barley products; the second largest global destination for U.S. sorghum; and the seventh biggest market for exports of U.S. ethanol.

U.S. GIAF exports to Canada were the third highest on record in 2019/2020, despite declining 12.3% from last year’s all-time high. Overall, Canada was the fourth-largest buyer of U.S. GIAF in the marketing year with imports of 7.07 million metric tons (equivalent to 278 million bushels), valued at $3.08 billion.

By commodity, Canada ranked as the largest global buyer of U.S. ethanol, second largest global buyer of U.S. barley/barley products, sixth largest global buyer of U.S. corn and eighth largest global buyer of U.S. DDGS.

USGC said the dataset used to generate the accompanying chart does not include recent trade pacts that offer market access for U.S. coarse grains, co-products and ethanol but are not full free trade agreements. The sales to these trading partners further demonstrates the importance of policy actions that maintain and grow U.S. market share.