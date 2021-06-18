Fullerton proud of its sparkling new pool

FULLERTON — In 2018, Fullerton residents spoke loudly in favor of a new swimming pool. Last week, they were finally able to get wet.

The new Fullerton Community Pool, equipped with a lazy river, two diving towers and a family slide, opened June 11. Following the ribbon-cutting, more than 300 people enjoyed the sparkling new facility.

Since then, about 180 people a day have enjoyed getting drenched by the sun and water.

The $4.5 million facility was built on the same site as Fullerton’s old pool, built in the 1950s.

In a special election in July of 2018, voters approved a $3.6 million bond issue. The voting margin had the impact of a belly flop — 348 to 71.

Many Fullerton residents felt that people in the 1950s rallied together to build a pool, and now they felt it was their turn, said City Administrator Jim Kramer.

This time around, fundraising efforts included bake sales, raffles and a banquet. Individual donations totaled $425,000. Grants totaled $500,000. The city provided the rest.

Pool manager Shelly Wiseman calls the pool a “fantastic facility.”