Fullerton school administrator earns honors

Jeff Anderson, superintendent of Fullerton Public Schools, has received the Leaders in Education and Service Award from the Educational Administration Department at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

Individuals selected for this award are graduates of UNK’s educational administration program who have demonstrated diligence and success as school administrators. Anderson has served as superintendent in Fullerton since 2001.

During his 20 years as a superintendent and an additional seven years as a principal, also in Fullerton, he has served as a member of the Nebraska Council of School Administrators and the Fullerton Park Board, as well as president of the local TeamMates board and Fullerton Area Chamber of Commerce.