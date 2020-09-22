Fullerton schools closed due to COVID-19 exposure

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FULLERTON — Due to widespread exposure to the coronavirus, Fullerton Public Schools were not in session on Tuesday.

In a letter to the parents, Superintendent Jeff Anderson said he announced Friday there was a wide exposure and a large number of high school students were exposed and self-monitoring in quarantine.

On Monday, in the letter, he announced closure of schools Tuesday so a thorough contact tracing could be conducted.

Anderson said the students who were wearing masks and came in contact with the COVID-19 positive person do not have to quarantine while the students who were not wearing masks must quarantine.

“Masking allows us to greatly control and reduce required quarantines,” he said. “We can send home students who are ill and keep all others here.”

The Fullerton School Board authorized a mask mandate, which requires students and guests to wear masks while inside the building and at events.

“This is a challenging time for Fullerton Schools,” said Anderson while addressing the administration’s appreciation for the community’s support of the situation. “We want and need our kids in school.”