Fun abounds at recess time as Grand Island Public Schools opens playgrounds

Jennifer Worthington, Grand Island Public Schools chief of partnership and stakeholder engagement, told The Independent Monday that district officials looked at additional research and found “there have been no confirmed cases of COVID being passed by surface touch.” This, she said, made the district comfortable reopening the playgrounds.

Happ said, with COVID-19 keeping West Lawn’s playground closed prior to Tuesday, teachers and staff members had to get more innovative to provide engaging activities for students.

“Through our PE program, there were a lot of different activities students could do,” he said. “We are fortunate that we have a lot of area out here, so we were able to keep classes separated and safe that way. We made sure each grade level had the right equipment they could use. We taught them how to use it and it has gone really well. The kids enjoy it.”

Emersyn said recess prior to the playground opening was “kind of boring” because “there wasn’t a whole lot to do.”

She and Annie said that they enjoyed playing on the new equipment, but there is still some they want to play on in the future. Annie said she wants to play on the monkey bars, while Emersyn said she still wants to play on the spinner.

“That fresh air is super important for kids, especially in their learning,” Happ said. “They need that fresh air and that energy to get out and be able to get back into their learning in the building.”

