Fun soaking up Polish atmosphere in Ashton

“I love to dance,” she said. When she was younger, “we didn’t miss very many dances.”

On Sunday, “I had a grandson that danced with me. I don’t have a husband now,” so without her grandson she’d have to wait “and hope somebody would come and ask me for a dance.”

She and her first husband used to go to a lot of dances.

“We’d get a babysitter for the kids and go to Ashton and Loup City for the wedding dances,” Keep said. “That was a lot of fun.”

On Sunday, she enjoyed the czarnina.

“My favorite,” she said.

Her daughter-in-law made one of the batches.

“She got my recipe,” Keep said. “Judene Jakubowski makes the other batch. And they taste exactly alike.”

“The pierogi I had this year had the cottage cheese filling, and it was excellent. I don’t care for sauerkraut,” she said.

Her daughter-in-law made the kolaches that were sold at the Country Store.

“And they’re No. 1,” she said.

Keep, who now lives at St. Paul, has been wearing her Polish outfit to the festival for 20 years.