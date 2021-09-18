Fun soaking up Polish atmosphere in Ashton

ASHTON — Well, I can finally say I’ve tried czarnina.
The Polish delicacy, made with a small amount of blood, was part of the buffet at last Sunday’s annual Polish Festival in Ashton.
The festival, in its 21st year, is a big deal. Entering St. Francis Hall, we were hit with three waves — the smell of Polish food, the sound of polka music and a friendly atmosphere.
The large crowd was enjoying the Polish buffet, mingling and listening to the Barry Boyce Band from Omaha. A few couples were even dancing.
Banners, hats and T-shirts all over the place read “Polska,” with an eagle underneath. America isn’t the only country with an eagle symbol.
People were browsing the silent auction items. In addition to the buffet, you could buy food items such as frozen cabbage rolls and paczki and kolaches “handmade with love by Marcene Kaslon.”
Some ladies were dressed in traditional Polish garb. Scattered among the crowd were a few priests.
It was fun looking at all of the T-shirts.
One read, “Does this shirt make me look Polish?” Others read “Made in America with Polish parts,” “Polish Power” and “Of course I’m right. I’m Polish.”
One woman was wearing a shirt that said, “You bet your dupa I’m Polish.” I asked the lady what dupa means. Without saying a word, she politely pointed to her derriere. I should have guessed.
In honor of the occasion, I thought, I should change my last name to Bahraczewskikowski.
Hanging on a wall was a Big Red quilt, which is about as Nebraska as it gets.
People also could buy raffle tickets. Whenever Catholics gather, there’ll always be a raffle.
The Polish buffet included sauerkraut and dumplings, mashed potatoes and gravy, Polish meatballs, pierogis, roast pork, green beans, chicken noodle soup, sauerkraut and sausage soup and czarnina. The desserts included several types of cakes and dipped gingersnaps.
One of the ladies wearing a stylish Polish outfit was Betty Keep.
“I’m 100% Polish,” Keep said.
Growing up northeast of Ashton, her last name was Jonak. Before she married a man named Keep, she was Betty Kuszak.
Does she like the annual Polish Festival?
“Oh, absolutely. It’s great,” she said.
The festival “just brings back a lot of memories,” Keep said. Those memories include the food and the music.
“I love to dance,” she said. When she was younger, “we didn’t miss very many dances.”
On Sunday, “I had a grandson that danced with me. I don’t have a husband now,” so without her grandson she’d have to wait “and hope somebody would come and ask me for a dance.”
She and her first husband used to go to a lot of dances.
“We’d get a babysitter for the kids and go to Ashton and Loup City for the wedding dances,” Keep said. “That was a lot of fun.”
On Sunday, she enjoyed the czarnina.
“My favorite,” she said.
Her daughter-in-law made one of the batches.
“She got my recipe,” Keep said. “Judene Jakubowski makes the other batch. And they taste exactly alike.”
“The pierogi I had this year had the cottage cheese filling, and it was excellent. I don’t care for sauerkraut,” she said.
Her daughter-in-law made the kolaches that were sold at the Country Store.
“And they’re No. 1,” she said.
Keep, who now lives at St. Paul, has been wearing her Polish outfit to the festival for 20 years.
“So far it’s fitting, so I wear it,” she said.
I became acquainted with some Polish words during our visit.
A sign inside the Polish Heritage Center read “Boze Blogoslaw Nasz Dom,” which means God Bless Our Home.
I learned that Witamy means welcome.
Several T-shirts read “Na Zdrowie!,” which means “Cheers!”
The entertainment also included “Fun with Polish words and phrases.” Outside were a bounce house and fish pond.
As we ate, I asked my wife, “How Polish are you?”
“Zero,” she said.
But on the first Sunday of September in Ashton, we’re all Polish.
My wife liked the meatballs the best. As for czarnina, I think you have to grow up eating it to appreciate it.
I took a quick peek inside the Polish Heritage Center. I admired the Polish pottery and a nice reference area in the corner. A couple of mannequins are dressed in fashionable Polish garb.
I noticed a beautiful card of Our Lady of Czestochowa, a Polish blessing and a salute to St. John Paul II. I also saw a book called “Two Hundred and One Egg Patterns.” Poland is one of the countries that makes an art of decorating Easter eggs.
Because my wife and I are both in our 60s, we can’t have too much fun.
At 1:36 p.m., my wife said, “I’m way past my nap time.”
She cherishes her weekly Sunday afternoon naps.
So we headed for home, polka music ringing in our ears.
Did we have a good time?
You bet your dupa.
Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at jeff.bahr@theindependent.com.