Fund created to assist immigrants with citizenship filing fees

Funding is available to help immigrants with fees they face while working toward citizenship.

The Greater Grand Island Community Foundation and the Multicultural Coalition have joined forces to create The Khadija Abdudaim Citizenship Assistance Fund, also referred to as the Daim Fund. It offers financial assistance to immigrants wishing to gain or are in the process of gaining U.S. citizenship.

“Greater Grand Island Community Foundation is thrilled to have the opportunity to assist the Griess family in honoring the legacy of their friend Khadija,” said Melissa DeLaet, CEO of the Greater Island Community Fund. “The Daim Fund is an opportunity for us to expand our work focused on equity and inclusion.”

DeLaet said the Griess family started the fund to honor Khadija Abdudaim, a Sudanese woman the family helped tutor to gain her U.S. citizenship.

“Abdudaim’s dream was to become a U.S. citizen where she could enjoy freedom, increased safety and the opportunity to participate in an election where she can cast her vote,” DeLaet said.