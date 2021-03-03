Fund created to assist immigrants with citizenship filing fees

Funding is available to help immigrants with fees they face while working toward citizenship.
The Greater Grand Island Community Foundation and the Multicultural Coalition have joined forces to create The Khadija Abdudaim Citizenship Assistance Fund, also referred to as the Daim Fund. It offers financial assistance to immigrants wishing to gain or are in the process of gaining U.S. citizenship.
“Greater Grand Island Community Foundation is thrilled to have the opportunity to assist the Griess family in honoring the legacy of their friend Khadija,” said Melissa DeLaet, CEO of the Greater Island Community Fund. “The Daim Fund is an opportunity for us to expand our work focused on equity and inclusion.”
DeLaet said the Griess family started the fund to honor Khadija Abdudaim, a Sudanese woman the family helped tutor to gain her U.S. citizenship.
“Abdudaim’s dream was to become a U.S. citizen where she could enjoy freedom, increased safety and the opportunity to participate in an election where she can cast her vote,” DeLaet said.
She said Abdudaim quickly became a friend to Zac and Sarah Griess and their family during her process of citizenship. The family started the fund to help other immigrants, like Abdudaim, to become U.S. citizens by offering financial assistance.
“The Daim Fund supports citizenship, and citizenship impacts individuals in areas of life that U.S. born citizens tend to take for granted: the right to vote, a sense of belonging, taking pride in and investment in our country and a place of permanency in which to build a life,” said Sarah Griess, one of the fund’s founders.
Griess said that benefits not just the individuals seeking citizenship, but the entire community.
DeLaet said the Daim Fund was set up as a designated fund at the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation, while collaborating with the Multicultural Coalition to distribute the fund. The fund will help pay the $725 application fee that immigrants must pay.
“Investing in citizenship is investing in the American dream,” said Audrey Lutz, executive director of the Multicultural Coalition.
Lutz said new citizens earn on average 8% to 11% more income annually than their noncitizen counterparts.
“The DAIM Fund creates a legacy where immigrants are able to be successful and truly embrace their new country as home,” she said.
For more information about the Khadija Abdudaim Citizenship Assistance Fund, or to learn about ways to give, visit gicf.org or daimfund.org.