Funding increase for Five Points roundabout approved

The roundabout at Five Points is needed, Collins said.

“This is one of the highest-scoring safety projects in the state,” he said, “which does things like give us an extra million tonight, where, if it was just an average one, we might still have our cup out a little bit.”

Council member Chuck Haase shared concerns about pedestrian safety at the intersection.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I was at that intersection and I saw an adult running across the intersection, and I think they were running across out of fear,” Haase said.

There is concern for vehicular traffic. There are an “abnormally high” number of collisions at the intersection.

With a roundabout, there would be a 37% reduction in accidents and 80% reduction in serious accidents, Collins said.

Council member Mike Paulick said he does not support the project due to its increasing cost and lack of constituent support.

“I don’t have any constituents other than about three that I’ve talked to who think this is a great idea,” Paulick said. “I don’t care if there’s a roundabout, but the people I represent think it’s stupid.”