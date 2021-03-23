Fundraiser for Grand Island Senior High athletic, band and show choir booster clubs Aug. 7

The Islander Luau, which will benefit the Grand Island Senior High athletic, band and show choir booster clubs, will take place Aug. 7 in downtown Grand Island.

The fundraiser will run from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Pine Street, between Kinkaider Brewing Co., Prairie Pride and J. Alfred Prufrock’s.

The event will include burgers, brats and beverages, provided by Kinkaider Brewing. The luau also will feature music by Savanna Chestnut and Blacktop Pony, sponsored by Helix Wealth Advisors.

Tickets cost $20 in advance and $25 at the door and can be purchased at GISH activities events or by contacting any booster club member. Anyone interested in purchasing tickets to support all five booster clubs can email Ryan Hansen at rhansen@gips.org or call 308-379-5498. Tickets purchased for the canceled 2020 Islander Luau will be honored.

This event is for individuals age 21 and older. A cash bar will be available from Kinkaider Brewing, Prairie Pride and J. Alfred Prufrock’s. No profits from alcohol sales go to GISH.