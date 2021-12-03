Fundraiser for The Good Life Rescue, 'the underdogs of the underdogs'

When the clock is ticking on a dog’s life, The Good Life Rescue wants to stop the clock.

The new companion animal rescue organization aims to remove dogs from death row and place them in foster homes, said Kellie Granfield, president of The Good Life Rescue.

The doomed animals are facing euthanasia in pet shelters. The Good Life Rescue, based in central Nebraska, works with those shelters.

Not all of the animals the organization helps are on death row. But they are in dire need. “There are millions of dogs without good homes,” Granfield said.

“These dogs are not disposable to us. They are top-notch and deserve nothing less than fabulous lives filled with love,” Granfield said. “We don’t discriminate against age, breed or health conditions. To us, they’re all worth it.”

The Good Life Rescue, which was started a couple of months ago, does not have a location. Dogs and cats rescued by the organization are placed in homes where they are nursed back to good health, receiving all the veterinary care they need.

Recently, the group rescued a dog named Tripp, who wasn’t in a shelter but “was knocking on death’s door,” Granfield said.