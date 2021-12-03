Fundraiser for The Good Life Rescue, 'the underdogs of the underdogs'

When the clock is ticking on a dog’s life, The Good Life Rescue wants to stop the clock.
The new companion animal rescue organization aims to remove dogs from death row and place them in foster homes, said Kellie Granfield, president of The Good Life Rescue.
The doomed animals are facing euthanasia in pet shelters. The Good Life Rescue, based in central Nebraska, works with those shelters.
Not all of the animals the organization helps are on death row. But they are in dire need. “There are millions of dogs without good homes,” Granfield said.
“These dogs are not disposable to us. They are top-notch and deserve nothing less than fabulous lives filled with love,” Granfield said. “We don’t discriminate against age, breed or health conditions. To us, they’re all worth it.”
The Good Life Rescue, which was started a couple of months ago, does not have a location. Dogs and cats rescued by the organization are placed in homes where they are nursed back to good health, receiving all the veterinary care they need.
Recently, the group rescued a dog named Tripp, who wasn’t in a shelter but “was knocking on death’s door,” Granfield said.
The rescue organization was started by Granfield, Megan Senff, Amy Fuqua and Stephanie Keezer. Senff, who lives in Benedict, is vice president of the board. Fuqua, who lives in Kearney, is treasurer. Keezer, who lives in Phillips, is secretary.
The nonprofit organization is funded entirely through donations. “Rescue is expensive — very expensive,” Granfield said.
On Saturday night, The Good Life Rescue will have its first fundraiser. Called “Ugly Sweaters for Paws,” it will be held at Kinkaider Brewing from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The evening will include a silent auction and raffle. People may purchase The Good Life Rescue T-shirts and decals as well as other merchandise, including dog bandanas and craft items.
Attendees are urged to wear ugly sweaters. Cash prizes will be given to both the individual and the couple with the ugliest sweaters.
The Good Life Rescue will work with many shelters. “We consider many of them partners,” she said, noting that she works closely with the Central Nebraska Humane Society in Grand Island.
She is also familiar with Robin Mays, president of Voice for Companion Animals.
She says she has lots of contacts in the Midwest. “I’ve been in rescue for over four years now,” said Granfield, who lives near Grand Island.
In addition to Nebraska, she has developed contacts in Kansas, Texas and Oklahoma
Many people in the rescue community post information online. There are “numerous Facebook pages and threads for dogs in need,” Granfield said.
The goal is to locate a “forever home” for the animals — “find a good fit for them to live their lives out forever and forget that they ever had a crappy start to life,” Granfield said.
If they learn of a dog that is malnourished or neglected, they will first talk to the pet owner. If that doesn’t work, they’ll call law enforcement.
The group has some foster homes lined up. Those who’d like to help must go through an application process.
The four women sympathize with “the underdogs of the underdogs,” Granfield said.
Those might include “the tougher medical cases that some rescues pass over because they’re so expensive.”
She also noted that “pitbulls are a breed that is very horribly discriminated against.” The group has a passion “to try and save them” and to educate people about pitbulls, she said.
For more information, call 402-631-8888 or send an email to thegoodliferescue@gmail.com. Contributions may be made via PayPal.