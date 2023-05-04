A poker run will be held Saturday, May 6, for the family of Angela Adams, the 49-year-old Marquette woman who was murdered Feb. 26.

The benefit is sponsored by The Purple Fish motorcycle club.

Registration runs from noon to 1 p.m. at The Independent Club in Central City.

All vehicles are welcome.

Participants will stop at the County Cage in St. Paul, Ann's Getta Way in Grand Island, Grandview in Aurora and Scotty's in Marquette before returning to The Independent Club.

Prizes will be given, and there will be a 50-50 raffle at each stop. The raffle drawing for prizes will be at The Independent Club.

"Angela will always be remembered for her love," says the poster for the fundraiser. "She leaves behind a loving family that she adored. All proceeds will go to Angela's family to ease some of the financial burden they have."

To make donations or obtain information, call Lori at 308-940-2868, Bill at 308-750-5342 or John at 308-529-0448.