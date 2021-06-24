Fundraiser started for Brian Cox, victim of house fire

Brian Cox of Grand Island suffered severe burns and lost his house at 3011 W. 17th St. in a fire on May 11.

The fire left Cox with burns on 40% of his body, including his back, arms, hands and head.

He has had four surgeries so far, with another one set for Thursday.

“We’re hopeful that he regains use of his arms and hands,” said his sister, Lora Cox Brown of Grand Island.

Smoke inhalation is also causing a lot of problems with his lungs, she said.

Cox Brown has started a GoFundMe page to help pay her brother’s medical expenses. To contribute, visit https://gofund.me/cba49c96,

After the fire, Cox was taken by helicopter to the CHI Health St. Elizabeth Burn Center at Lincoln, where he stayed for five weeks. He is now at the Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in Lincoln.

Cox, 48, was self-employed. The insurance company ruled his house a total loss. He also lost all of his belongings.

“His supportive family loves him. Any help with his accumulating bills would be greatly appreciated,” according to the GoFundMe post.

If you would rather send checks by mail, address them to Lora Cox Brown at 2620 S. Blaine St., Grand Island, NE 68801.