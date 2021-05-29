Fundraiser Sunday in honor of murdered 5-year-old

Anthony James Radcliff, only 5 years old, was murdered in November 2019 at Green River, Wyo.

The little boy, known as A.J., was born in Hastings.

Last month, Christopher James Nielsen pleaded no contest to first-degree murder in Sweetwater County Third District Court. Nielsen was babysitting the boy on Nov. 14, 2019. Radcliff died two weeks later at Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City.

According to the newspaper in Rock Springs, Wyo., Nielsen had lived in Sweetwater County for just short of a week when the boy was hospitalized. He was staying with Vanessa Kidner, the boy’s mother, and her fiance, Stacy Willeitner, in exchange for babysitting Kidner’s two children.

Nielsen told Judge Suzannah Robinson that he lost his temper because the boy would not eat when he was told to and kept saying he wanted to watch TV. Nielsen shook him by the shoulders. When the boy began to have a seizure, Nielsen said, he shook him again to try to get him to wake up. When Radcliff did not regain consciousness, Nielsen went to a neighbor’s home to seek help, according to the story in the Rock Springs Rocket Miner.

Sweetwater County Attorney Dan Erramouspe said Radcliff ultimately died from a subdural hematoma caused by the length and severity of the shaking.