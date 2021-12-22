Fungus boat built by Central Community College alum sets world record

Gordon said, “The spawn was wood particles that already had the mycelium in it. We basically took bags of that that we had that I had made and we had stored under refrigeration and we dumped those into the mold. Essentially what they did is the mycelium reconnected all of those pieces of wood in the shape of our mold.”

Mushrooms started to spring outside the mold within a week, Gordon said.

The resulting structure – measuring 7 feet, 6 inches – after drying, floats and works like a traditionally constructed canoe.

The path to Guinness history started when Guinness Book of World Records reached out to CCC’s senior director of college communications Scott Miller, Ayers said. “I hadn’t even considered getting it in the book. The Guinness Book of World Records people reached out to him. They wanted to start a new category, so (Miller) got me connected with them. We were able to fast track this whole new category.”

This isn’t the first mycelium fungi boat ever constructed, however, Ayers said. “There was another girl who made one she works with Ecoactive out of New York. She was able to make a much smaller boat that she called the ‘USS Mycelium.’ You can actually watch her first trip out on that on YouTube.”