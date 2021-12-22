Fungus boat built by Central Community College alum sets world record

It’s no small feat to get into the Guinness Book of World Records, but a Central Community College-Columbus alum and a CCC intern have managed to secure a spot in the famous collections of firsts and bests.
A mycelium boat has landed Katy Ayers, who is furthering her education at Washington State University, and William “Ash” Gordon, an intern in the CCC environmental sustainability office, a spot together for “Longest fungal mycelium boat.”
The boat – dubbed “Myconoe” – is made of vegetative part of a fungus (mycelium). Creating building and other usable material from fungal mycelium is an emerging science.
One notable use is substituting fungal mycelium for plastic foam packaging.
At one point in its growth process, the fungus can be manipulated into specific shapes. That is exactly what Ayers and Gordon did with their 2019-made creation, Gordon explained.
“We took oak slats of wood, and we steamed them and bent them into the shape of the canoe and basically created a skeleton.”
Ayers used that skeleton to create a mold out of paper mache. Eventually the form was filled with spawn, consisting of fungi carefully selected by Gordon, who is also owner of Nebraska Mushroom LLC.
Gordon said, “The spawn was wood particles that already had the mycelium in it. We basically took bags of that that we had that I had made and we had stored under refrigeration and we dumped those into the mold. Essentially what they did is the mycelium reconnected all of those pieces of wood in the shape of our mold.”
Mushrooms started to spring outside the mold within a week, Gordon said.
The resulting structure – measuring 7 feet, 6 inches – after drying, floats and works like a traditionally constructed canoe.
The path to Guinness history started when Guinness Book of World Records reached out to CCC’s senior director of college communications Scott Miller, Ayers said. “I hadn’t even considered getting it in the book. The Guinness Book of World Records people reached out to him. They wanted to start a new category, so (Miller) got me connected with them. We were able to fast track this whole new category.”
This isn’t the first mycelium fungi boat ever constructed, however, Ayers said. “There was another girl who made one she works with Ecoactive out of New York. She was able to make a much smaller boat that she called the ‘USS Mycelium.’ You can actually watch her first trip out on that on YouTube.”
Even though there were few other mycelium boats around, to say the least, there was still a process to become part of the Guinness Book of World Records. Gordon said of his contributions, “(Ayers) took care of entering us for the record, and I just helped with measuring the boat and submitting some photos and some of the evidence.”
Guinness Book of World Records titles, according to the Guinness World Records website, must be measurable, breakable (open to be challenged), standardisable (able to be set within a parameters to be followed), verifiable, based on one variable and – of course – be the best in the world.
Ayers said that as a child, she wanted to make the list of records someday. “It’s really exciting because as a child, I used to try and break the jump roping record or standing for the longest on one leg. Being able to actually be in it as an adult just feels really wonderful.”
Myconoe also has a spot in Ripley’s Believe it or Not, Ayers said.
Still, it’s not all about bragging rights, Ayers and Gordon said.
Ayers, who graduated from Kearney High School, said she has grown from the process. “One of the best things that I did was I really focused on connections and those that could help me achieve these goals. I reached out to a lot of different farmers and got connected with William of course. Then I was able to connect with people at CCC to find funding and a pathway forward. Through that I’ve just made my network has grown so large, just like the fungus.”
Ayers said she hopes the project’s publicity will help it become an inspiration for others. “That was exactly the goal from the beginning. If I could get even one person that excited about it, that was the goal. I hope that we have achieved that.”
Gordon said he shared that sentiment. “The benefits are to inspire other people to follow their passion, create things – another outlet to reach people out there who might be interested in this sort of thing and hopefully inspire other people to do similar things. Even if they have a completely different passion, it would inspire them to follow through with (their passion).”
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.