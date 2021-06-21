Fur trader–era rendezvous re-enactment taking place near Cairo

At the weeklong rendezvous in Cairo, re-enactors portray the trappers and traders. Over the course of the two weekends of the event, the public is welcomed to come to the rendezvous and mix with the re-enactors. During the week, the encampment is closed to the public and re-enactors recreate history down to its finest detail.

Dennis Souba of Omaha, who represents the High Plains Regional Rendezvous, said the event being held near Cairo is a five-state regional rendezvous — Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska and Kansas.

“What we do is re-enact and relive the fur trading era of the 1840s to the 1850s,” Souba said. “What we try to do is portray, in our costumes, living and cooking environments and everything we do, is to portray the time.”

Souba is the event’s Booshway, which is what the leader of the party of trappers was called during the early 1800s. He would also be in charge of the annual summer rendezvous. The term comes from the French word “bourgeois” — meaning middle class.

Souba said he expects about 150 camps during the weeklong event or about 250 people.

He said the event is also drawing folks from across the country.

Souba said the rendezvous was born of necessity.