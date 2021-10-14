Future of Central Nebraska Drug Court employees uncertain

The state and county have different plans, Carstensen explained.

“The state only pays out 25%, but they allow you to accrue up to 1,440 hours, whereas the county’s policy is we only allow 720 hour accruals and on retirement they pay out 50%,” she said. “It works out to be, in essence, the same value.”

It is also currently uncertain whether or not CNDC employees want to transition.

“I don’t want to spend too much time or effort exploring these problems if the general feel is, ‘I’d like to stay a county employee,’” Carstensen said. “If they want us to explore this to evaluate whether they want to be a county or state employee, I’m happy to do it.”

Buffalo County Deputy Attorney Mike Mefferd, who serves as the CNDC board chairman, said the board is engaging in those discussions with the employees.

“We anticipate that the employees are going to desire to maintain their county employee status under the same general terms and conditions they’ve been currently functioning under,” he told commissioners.

Commission Chair Pam Lancaster advocated for waiting for more information from CNDC before proceeding further.