Future of Dannebrog golf course in jeopardy

The golf course was started in the mid-1920s by a group of men who included Thomas Lauritsen, the grandfather of Randy Lauritsen. In its early years, it was a six-hole course, with one of the holes more than 600 yards long.

In the late 1930s or early 1940s, the course shut down. Drought was a big factor in the closure, said Randy Lauritsen, who was born in 1944.

In the late 1940s or early 1950s, the club was reopened by another group of men, including his father and uncle.

George Lauritsen owned the land until his death in 1974. The property then went to George Lauritsen Jr., who sold it to Harvey Kroeger.

Keeping the course running is a team effort, Janulewicz said.

“This club wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for all the members,” he said. All of the members come out to help at the annual Bullpen Open.

Whenever Janulewicz needs help, all he has to do is ask. The supporters of the golf course are like a family, he said.

The land may be sold in its entirety or in parcels, said Tyson Chohon of Waldo Realty. The system is known as buyer’s choice.

The auctioneers will open up the auction “and when we exhaust all the bidding, the person with the highest bid has the choice of whichever tract or however many tracts they want,” Chohon said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.