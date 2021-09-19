Future of Dannebrog golf course in jeopardy

DANNEBROG — The future of the Dannebrog Country Club could be equated to a golfer in the rough. Trouble may be in the offing, or things might turn out just fine.
On Sept. 30, 12 tracts of land totaling 1,729.4 acres will be auctioned off. One of those tracts includes the Dannebrog Country Club.
The nine-hole course features sand greens, one of which is nicknamed the Bullpen because the green is skirted by the bottom of an old grain bin. The Bullpen has been part of the golf course since 1950.
Waldo Realty of O’Neill is handling the auction. Bids will be accepted online or in person. To take part online, visit waldorealty.net and visit Howard County Live and Online Auction.
The in-person auction begins at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 30 at the St. Paul Civic Center.
Although the Dannebrog Country Club was closed during the Depression, the history of the course can be traced back to the 1920s. The club is just east of Dannebrog along Highway 58.
Every August, the course hosts a tournament called the Bullpen Open. On Saturday, the Dannebrog Fire Department hosted a golf fundraiser for the department.
Each of the greens is equipped with three rakes. When a golfer gets his ball onto the green, he uses a roller-type rake to smooth a path for putting. When he holes out, he pulls another of the rakes in a circular path around the hole. Those tracks will keep a ball from rolling when a golfer chips onto the green.
It’s a pretty neat system.
The golf course itself totals somewhere between 45 and 52 acres.
Once a week during golf season, John Janulewicz mows the fairways, driving an old McCormick Farmall tractor. A neighboring farmer cuts down the rough and uses it for hay.
Each green is surrounded by barbed wire.
“They used to run cows out here,” Janulewicz says.
The Dannebrog course is open to the public. The cost to play is $4 per person per day. Annual memberships are $30 for an individual or $35 for a family.
Payment is on the honor system. Nobody asks any questions.
“If you go out and don’t pay, why that’s on your conscience, not mine,” Janulewicz said.
The course is dedicated to the memory of Tom Lauritsen, who died in 2013 at the age of 71.
His brother, Randy, says the history of the course can be traced back to his great-grandfather Hans Lauritsen, a Danish immigrant who homesteaded the land in 1875.
“He owned the property that the golf course is now on,” said Randy Lauritsen, who lives in Ponca City, Okla.
Hans Lauritsen, who died in 1920, willed the land to his youngest son, George Lauritsen Sr.
The golf course was started in the mid-1920s by a group of men who included Thomas Lauritsen, the grandfather of Randy Lauritsen. In its early years, it was a six-hole course, with one of the holes more than 600 yards long.
In the late 1930s or early 1940s, the course shut down. Drought was a big factor in the closure, said Randy Lauritsen, who was born in 1944.
In the late 1940s or early 1950s, the club was reopened by another group of men, including his father and uncle.
George Lauritsen owned the land until his death in 1974. The property then went to George Lauritsen Jr., who sold it to Harvey Kroeger.
Keeping the course running is a team effort, Janulewicz said.
“This club wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for all the members,” he said. All of the members come out to help at the annual Bullpen Open.
Whenever Janulewicz needs help, all he has to do is ask. The supporters of the golf course are like a family, he said.
The land may be sold in its entirety or in parcels, said Tyson Chohon of Waldo Realty. The system is known as buyer’s choice.
The auctioneers will open up the auction “and when we exhaust all the bidding, the person with the highest bid has the choice of whichever tract or however many tracts they want,” Chohon said.