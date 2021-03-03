Future of Skate Island undecided

The west side of the building, which had been in danger of collapsing, has been stabilized.

At one point, it seemed like there was “no stopping that west wall from coming over,” Anderson said. “According to Dave Hill, there’s no movement going on there now.”

In addition, the skating floor has been secured. The wooden floor was covered with a tarp prior to last week’s melting temperatures. A catch basin was set up “to catch any of the melt that was coming off the roof,” Anderson said.

The insurance company has made some good-faith gestures, Anderson said. The company spent almost $17,000 with the restoration company to secure the floor.

“They know what our primary asset is,” he said, referring to the rotunda maplewood floor. “They have gone to the nth-degree to keep that baby intact.”

The engineer has “had long conversations with Tom Rathman Sr., who built Skate Island back in 1969,” Anderson said.

The engineer has also talked to Behlen Manufacturing of Columbus, which “still builds these steel buildings to this day,” Anderson said.