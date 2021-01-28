G.I. Chamber Young Professionals to host State of the City address

The Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce’s Young Professionals program is hosting the fifth annual State of the City address online this year.
The virtual event will be 8:30-10 a.m. Feb. 11. This informative morning will provide the public with an opportunity to hear from community leaders about current pressing issues and their one-to five-year forecast. The State of the City Address is a free event and registration to attend the event online is open to the public.
Presenters include:
— Roger Steele, mayor of the City of Grand Island
— Dr. Tawana Grover, Grand Island Public Schools
— Dr. Jeff Edwards, Grand Island Northwest Public Schools
— Ron Peterson, Hall County Board of Commissioners
This event provides a unique opportunity for Grand Island and Hall County residents to hear from key elected officials and development representatives on issues of importance to the community. Attendees get to hear from these organizations all at one time, in one place.
“Too often we key in on one or two of our governing entities without an understanding of how one organization might impact another organization,” GIACC President Cindy Johnson said. “The Grand Island Chamber’s Young Professionals have facilitated this important program for five years now. We are impressed with their ongoing commitment to understanding local government and our education system.”
Courtney Lierman, Chamber vice president and Young Professionals coordinator, said the annual event has become a well-known opportunity to hear updates on recent initiatives, the future plans each entity has for our growing community. Attendees also will get a chance to ask questions and engage with the presenters.
“This is an event that our members look forward to hosting each year,” Lierman said. “Although it’s not our typical in-person event, we are sure that it will still be an engaging and worth-while chance to hear where some of your tax dollars are utilized.”
For more information on the State of the City Address or to RSVP for the event via email, please contact Courtney Lierman, Grand Island Arae Chamber of Commerce, at clierman@gichamber.com or call 308-382-9211.
RSVPs can also be registered online at www.gichamber.com/events.