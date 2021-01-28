G.I. Chamber Young Professionals to host State of the City address

The Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce’s Young Professionals program is hosting the fifth annual State of the City address online this year.

The virtual event will be 8:30-10 a.m. Feb. 11. This informative morning will provide the public with an opportunity to hear from community leaders about current pressing issues and their one-to five-year forecast. The State of the City Address is a free event and registration to attend the event online is open to the public.

Presenters include:

— Roger Steele, mayor of the City of Grand Island

— Dr. Tawana Grover, Grand Island Public Schools

— Dr. Jeff Edwards, Grand Island Northwest Public Schools

— Ron Peterson, Hall County Board of Commissioners

This event provides a unique opportunity for Grand Island and Hall County residents to hear from key elected officials and development representatives on issues of importance to the community. Attendees get to hear from these organizations all at one time, in one place.