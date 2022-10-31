G.I. Free Church hosts first Halloween event since pandemic

It’s not your normal trunk-or-treat.

G.I. Free Church on Sunday hosted its first trunk-or-treat event since 2019, the annual event long postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the church, 2609 S. Blaine St., families and kids in costumes lined up and toured several dozen vehicles that had become mini-portals to wonderful or frightening realms, from the local farmer’s market and Wonderland to the streets of Gotham or the belly of a Great Fish.

“I can’t believe the creativity of all of these trunks,” said Lori McKearney, G.I. Free Church ministry connection. “The work they put into it, the cleverness, it’s pretty neat.”

Dave Woods crafted his entire pickup to resemble a Great Fish, and his son, Will Woods played the role of Jonah.

“Jonah will be in the cab and when you look at it, it really looks like he’s deep down in the belly, and he’ll be throwing out candy to the kids,” Woods said.

The project came together easily with the help of a green tarp and Styrofoam teeth, and was completed in a day.

“It went together really well,” said Woods.

Kelli Pfeifer and her family crafted their trunk into a replica of Noah’s Ark, complete with prow and balloon rainbow and cottony clouds above.

Her husband, Adam, portrayed Noah, and she and her daughter an elephant and a giraffe.

“We wanted to do something fun for our church trunk-or-treat and we thought something out of the Bible would be fun to do,” she said.

Participating in the holiday event was fun for their entire family, said Pfeifer.

“We’ve gone to this church our whole lives, so we just wanted to help out and spread the love of God to the community,” she said.

Eric Delancey as The Batman was joined by fellow members of Elevate, a Bible study group for people in their 20s and 30s, in portraying heroes and rogues from DC Comics.

“We all decided to get together and have a theme for our group,” he said. “We like heroes.”

For their display, simple cardboard water heater boxes were painted in black and dotted with yellow to resemble a dark city skyscape as they gave candy to kids and families.

Jill Johnson and her family created an entire replica of Jurassic Park, with tall gates and plants for a jungle environment, a small Gator cart filled with candy, and a pair of tyrannosaurs.

Johnson appeared as scientist Ellie Sattler.

Putting it together was a team effort, she said.

“Our kids have T-Rex costumes and they love it, so we were like, yeah, this is something we can do,” she said. “My husband was good at figuring out how to secure it so it’s stable and it stands up, and we found some supplies at Party City, and my sister-in-law did all the wording.”

G.I. Free Church hosted events in 2018 and 2019 and hasn’t had one until now, said McKearney.

“It’s very special,” she said. “The staff was excited to put the idea out there and everyone in the congregation really rallied to sign up to do various hosting jobs and the trunks and donating the candy. It’s a team effort.”

More than 2,000 people were expected to participate.

In addition to trunks and treats, there was a live band playing, inflatable fun pit, face-painting and cocoa and cider.

The event aims to invite the greater community to the church campus, said McKearney.

“We want them to know we’re here for them,” she said. “We would like to invite them back for some other things, but also maybe do some follow-up with some things that might be helpful to their family. We’d love for them to feel welcome enough to maybe come back and visit for a Christmas Eve candlelight service or maybe children’s ministries.”

She added, “It’s a matter of making a positive connection and making people feel at home at a church.”

For more information about G.I. Free Church, visit www.gifree.org.