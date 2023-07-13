The City of Grand Island is seeking public feedback via a survey regarding the G.I. J.E.T.T. project, which aims to connect Grand Island with jobs, education and technical training opportunities. This survey will gather input to help the public shape the future transportation system in Grand Island.

The city invites residents to share their thoughts on transportation via the survey, available in both English and Spanish, and open through July 24. The survey is available at bit.ly/GIJETT.

To request hard copies of the English survey, contact Laura McAloon at 308-385-5420 or cityofgi@grand-island.com. Comuníquese con Deniss Guerrero al 308-385-5390 o al correo DenissG@grand-island.com si desea una copia impresa de la encuesta Española.

The survey is open to all Grand Island residents and seeks to understand their current transportation habits, challenges, and desires for the city’s transportation system. Participants can provide feedback on various topics, including modes of transportation, commuting challenges, desired improvements and accessibility to opportunities.

For more information about G.I.+J.E.T.T., visit bit.ly/GIJETT Stay connected with us on Facebook and Twitter for updates on this project and other city initiatives.