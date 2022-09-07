G.I. Pride event being held at Grand Island Grace Abbott Park Saturday

This year's G.I. Pride "Pride is Power" community event will be held Saturday at Grand Island's Grace Abbott Park on State Street, across from Five Points Super Saver.

All are welcome to attend, said event organizer Chrissy Brooks.

"We want to let LGBTQ people in the community know that they are welcome, that they are important, that they are part of our community," said Brooks. "We want them to feel safe. This is going to be a safe space where they can come and be themselves and have fun, enjoy time together, and really just celebrate what we have in this community,"

Brooks is president of Grand Island PFLAG (Parents & Friends of Lesbians & Gays), and co-chair of G.I. Pride.

Such community events help to create a greater sense of belonging, said Brooks.

"Being someone who identifies as LGBTQ is difficult, especially in the era we're in right now, where anti-LGBTQ legislation is getting brought up and passed in states all around us, and there are states around us that don't have protections for LGBTQ individuals," she said. "It's letting those folks and their friends and allies know that there's a place for them in Grand Island. There are people in this community who are going to continue to fight for their rights."

This year's event is especially important following Grand Island Northwest High School's decision in May to shut down its journalism program after its students published pro-LGBTQ stories, said Brooks.

"We really want to let those kids, the youth in our community that identifies as LGBTQ, know that they are valued and an important part of our community, and we want them to be there," she said. "They deserve to enjoy themselves and be celebrated and have fun."

Saturday's event at Grace Abbott Park will be held rain or shine, Brooks emphasized.

The forecast anticipates rain and low temperatures that day.

"Hopefully it's just a sprinkle. Every event we've had so far we've had a little sprinkle in the morning and it turned out to be a beautiful day," said Brooks. "We hope that's what's going to happen and it's not going to be a blanket downpour."

The day's schedule is, as follows:

10 a.m., march to five points intersection

10:45 a.m., pet parade

11 a.m., community speakers

11:30 a.m., group photo at the stage

12 p.m., aerial acrobatics show on ball field

12:30 p.m., community speakers

1 p.m., magic show on main stage

1:30 p.m., community speakers

2 p.m., aerial acrobatics show on ball field

2:30 p.m., community speakers

3 p.m., Queens of Disco lip-sync contest

The day's sponsors include ACLU Nebraska, Grand Island YWCA, Nebraska United Church of Christ - United Congregational Church of Grand Island, and Out Nebraska.

For more information, visit grandislandpride.org.