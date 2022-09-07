 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

G.I. Pride event being held at Grand Island Grace Abbott Park Saturday

  • 0
G.I. Pride 2021 pride parade

At a G.I. Pride event in September 2021, Grand Island supporters marched from Pioneer Park to Hall County Courthouse, where they gathered for a group photo. This year's event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 10, at Grace Abbott Park.

 BRANDON SUMMERS, THE INDEPENDENT

This year's G.I. Pride "Pride is Power" community event will be held Saturday at Grand Island's Grace Abbott Park on State Street, across from Five Points Super Saver.

All are welcome to attend, said event organizer Chrissy Brooks.

"We want to let LGBTQ people in the community know that they are welcome, that they are important, that they are part of our community," said Brooks. "We want them to feel safe. This is going to be a safe space where they can come and be themselves and have fun, enjoy time together, and really just celebrate what we have in this community,"

Brooks is president of Grand Island PFLAG (Parents & Friends of Lesbians & Gays), and co-chair of G.I. Pride.

Such community events help to create a greater sense of belonging, said Brooks.

"Being someone who identifies as LGBTQ is difficult, especially in the era we're in right now, where anti-LGBTQ legislation is getting brought up and passed in states all around us, and there are states around us that don't have protections for LGBTQ individuals," she said. "It's letting those folks and their friends and allies know that there's a place for them in Grand Island. There are people in this community who are going to continue to fight for their rights."

People are also reading…

This year's event is especially important following Grand Island Northwest High School's decision in May to shut down its journalism program after its students published pro-LGBTQ stories, said Brooks.

"We really want to let those kids, the youth in our community that identifies as LGBTQ, know that they are valued and an important part of our community, and we want them to be there," she said. "They deserve to enjoy themselves and be celebrated and have fun."

Saturday's event at Grace Abbott Park will be held rain or shine, Brooks emphasized.

The forecast anticipates rain and low temperatures that day.

"Hopefully it's just a sprinkle. Every event we've had so far we've had a little sprinkle in the morning and it turned out to be a beautiful day," said Brooks. "We hope that's what's going to happen and it's not going to be a blanket downpour."

The day's schedule is, as follows:

10 a.m., march to five points intersection

10:45 a.m., pet parade

11 a.m., community speakers

11:30 a.m., group photo at the stage

12 p.m., aerial acrobatics show on ball field

12:30 p.m., community speakers

1 p.m., magic show on main stage

1:30 p.m., community speakers

2 p.m., aerial acrobatics show on ball field

2:30 p.m., community speakers

3 p.m., Queens of Disco lip-sync contest

The day's sponsors include ACLU Nebraska, Grand Island YWCA, Nebraska United Church of Christ - United Congregational Church of Grand Island, and Out Nebraska.

For more information, visit grandislandpride.org.

0 Comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

This machine shop hires the blind to make aerospace parts

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts