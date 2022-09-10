G.I. Pride inspires openness, belonging at community event

To feel safe to be yourself is a freedom everyone should know.

At G.I. Pride's annual community event, held Saturday at Grand Island's Grace Abbott Park, that freedom was especially enjoyed by youths and adults of all types, many of whom came to the event adorned in a rainbow flag.

The strong turnout for the event was inspiring, said G.I. Pride Co-Chair Chrissy Brooks.

"I'm super excited. Even with a sprinkle and a little bit of chilly wind, we really had people come out," said Brooks. "There are a lot of people in our community who are supportive of the LGBTQ community, and supportive of the queer people we have in our community."

The day of activities began with a march to Five Points Intersection, where participants were met with honks and waves of support.

"It was super empowering," said Brooks. "People are excited to be here, to feel pride, and to feel that their pride is power."

After the march everyone gathered for a group photo, a commemoration of their unity.

Brooks enjoyed being able to see so many people feeling safe and free to be themselves.

"This is the culmination of a year's worth of work," she said. "It's so amazing to see the youth here, the LGBTQ community here, being supportive, knowing they're loved and accepted, and knowing they belong here."

Aryn Huck, OutNebraska community organizer, applauded the community gathering.

"I love the turnout today," they said. "It's so important to show the power we have in the community, to show our love for each other, and just to have fun, especially at a time when LGBT rights are really under fire."

They added, "It's a great time to come together to heal, to take some action together, and just to celebrate."

Amy Bennett, Grand Island YWCA executive director, celebrated the day's diversity.

"This fits our mission. Our mission is to eliminate racism and empower women and promote justice and dignity for all," she said. "This is a great event to be able to come out and make sure we are promoting justice and dignity for all people."

Such open and supportive community events are needed, said Bennett.

"The experience is important for people to understand that there are people who support the LGBT community and that we want equity for all people," she said. "It's just amazing to see so many people gathering around for that."

Dawn Darling, with Chameleons, a Kearney-based organization that supports transgender people across Nebraska, said such gatherings create a greater sense of community.

"It's so important to have these kind of events to help people know that there's other people like them around, and that it's a safe place and they can make new friendships," she/he said. "I think today's event has been great."

As a speaker for the day, Darling emphasized the need for supporting youths as they come to understand their own identities.

"Kids explore their gender identity when they're young," said Darling. "They know who they are on the very inside. If you support them, they can explore that and try it out and see if it's really who they are or if it's something they're 'toying' with."

She/he added, "If we support children, it helps their mental health, helps them have less depression, less anxiety, less suicidal ideation, and less trauma."