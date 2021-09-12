G.I. Pride supporters march, gather for festival at Pioneer Park

The festival was emceed by Steven Mitchell, an openly gay pastor at United Congregational Church, who moved to Grand Island in 2018.

“I was absolutely shocked to see how closeted the LGBT community was here, out of fear of being noticed for who they were,” Mitchell said. “That’s what prompted me to make more strong statements with PFLAG, saying we need to actually create a festival where people can come out, feel safe, network and feel good about who they are.”

PFLAG is a national LGBTQ+ advocacy group.

Mitchell described Nebraska’s non-LGBT residents as being largely “neutral” toward the LGBT community because “they haven’t had to deal with that topic visibly.”

The level of support from the community at the two events is appreciated, he said.

“I think it’s a start,” Mitchell said.

In recognition of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, the G.I. Pride Planning Committee celebrated the community’s first responders at the event.

Mitchell presented a certificate of appreciation to Grand Island Police Department, represented by Capt. Jim Duering and officers Tyler Noel and Peyton Kinne.