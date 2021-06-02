G.I. Public Schools communications director moving on

Josh Planos, director of strategic communications and marketing for Grand Island Public Schools and person behind sharing much of the district’s news, is leaving his position.
Planos will be the public relations and communications director at the Better Business Bureau, serving Nebraska, South Dakota, Kansas and Southwest Iowa. Planos said taking on the role will be more ideal for his situation.
“This will be an exciting opportunity to work for a tried-and-true organization with a noble, ethical mission: the creation of trust,” he said. “This position will stretch me professionally and figures to be a better fit for my family and especially for my dog, Roxanne.”
Among other duties, Planos kept his finger on the pulse of GIPS’ campuses in an effort to share district information and promote media opportunities.
Planos was hired by the district in October 2020 in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Planos said, “I want to extend my gratitude to the staff of Grand Island Public Schools for their tireless effort during a period of unprecedented tumult for public education in this country. In addition to braving a public health crisis to facilitate the education of thousands of students, many found time to answer my phone calls and emails alerting them of newly approved safety protocols and media opportunities.”
Planos attended Millard Public Schools (Neb.) and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He will be relocating from Grand Island to Lincoln.
His move from Grand Island will be bittersweet, he said. “I will miss quite a bit about Grand Island. I’ll miss the district and especially my conversations with Lily, who has worked for the GIPS custodial staff for a number of years. I will also greatly miss the cooks and staff at La Mexicana and Tacos Las Palmas.”
Planos also said he values the teamwork and community spirit of GIPS, saying: “Even on an island, it takes a village.”
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.