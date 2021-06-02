G.I. Public Schools communications director moving on

Josh Planos, director of strategic communications and marketing for Grand Island Public Schools and person behind sharing much of the district’s news, is leaving his position.

Planos will be the public relations and communications director at the Better Business Bureau, serving Nebraska, South Dakota, Kansas and Southwest Iowa. Planos said taking on the role will be more ideal for his situation.

“This will be an exciting opportunity to work for a tried-and-true organization with a noble, ethical mission: the creation of trust,” he said. “This position will stretch me professionally and figures to be a better fit for my family and especially for my dog, Roxanne.”

Among other duties, Planos kept his finger on the pulse of GIPS’ campuses in an effort to share district information and promote media opportunities.