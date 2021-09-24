G.I. woman takes part in Washington, D.C., march

But it’s hard to make plans because of her uncertain status, she said.

“DACA only provides temporary status to individuals but does NOT provide a pathway to citizenship. So at the moment because of how the laws are, I cannot apply to become a U.S. citizen,” she wrote in an email to The Independent.

Reyna works as a community liaison at the Multicultural Coalition. She is accredited by the Department of Justice to practice immigration law.

Born in Juarez, Mexico, Reyna has lived in Grand Island for 16 years. She was 9 when she arrived, “but I consider Grand Island my home,” she said.

Reyna graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 2014.

In 2018, she graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where she majored in criminology and criminal justice.

She wants to have a family in Grand Island “and be here to keep contributing to the community that gave me so much as I was growing up,” she said.

Reyna has heard that Nebraska is home to 3,000 DACA recipients.

She knows of several in Grand island. They’ve reached out to her “because I’m very vocal about my status and my story.”