Gaga ball: A great way for students to wear themselves out

The gaga ball pit cost about $4,700. Donations totaled about $2,700, most of which came from the school’s coin war. The Shoemaker parent teacher group provided the rest of the money.

Shoemaker physical education teacher Kathryn Olson played a key role in the project.

The pit should be good for the school’s students.

“It’s another way to keep them involved at recess and moving their bodies and staying healthy,” Olson said.

Not only is the game fun, but it’s a good way to wear people out. Playing gaga ball for a while will leave kids “dead dog-tired,” said Matthew’s father, Jon.

The work began Friday with volunteers unloading mats of rubberized padding from a pickup. The pieces for the pit came in a kit from Coach Cliff’s GaGa Ball Pits, based in Waukegan, Ill. The walls are made of a composite material.

Stephanie Kissler, president of the Shoemaker PTO, says the gaga ball pit was “a great team effort” by the students, families, teachers, staff and Matthew.

The PTO had been talking about a gaga ball pit for a couple of years, Kissler said.

So when Matthew approached the school in August with the idea, it all fit together.