Gameroom opens in downtown Grand Island, just in time for holidays

Plans for an expansion to Grand Island started in 2019.

“During the pandemic Chris did very well, so we wanted to open another store,” Kelly said. “We scouted it out and Grand Island seemed like the center point for all of the surrounding towns.”

Gameroom bought Grand Island’s old courthouse building, but had some troubles turning the old government location into a retail site, including HVAC, sprinklers and wheelchair access, so the project was put on the back-burner, Kelly said.

“We weren’t planning on coming for another two years and then the owner found this place for rent, and messaged us in September,” he said.

At the Grand Island site are Kelly, his wife, managing e-commerce, and his brother Andrew, a repair technician.

In short time, they readied the site to be open for Black Friday on Nov. 26.

Though open, the site still needs work, Kelly said. Only about 40% of the site’s total inventory is available, with more on the way, and some more setup needs to be done inside.