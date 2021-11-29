Gameroom opens in downtown Grand Island, just in time for holidays

A Lincoln-based video game and movie store has expanded to Grand Island.
Gameroom opened at 516 W. Second St. on Friday, in time for the holiday shopping season.
The store offers video games across multiple consoles, even classic cartridges, movies on DVD and Blu-Ray, music on CD and vinyl, and technology repairs, among other offerings.
“We do basically anything media-related,” Manager Tony Kelly said.
Owned by Chris Thompson, Gameroom started in 2007 and expanded to Omaha. Gameroom is a buy/sell/trade store, Kelly explained.
“Anything we have in our store, we have cash or store credits we pay out locally,” he said.
Its efforts are bolstered by e-commerce efforts.
“The store is basically funding a software startup, so we like to get as efficient as possible as selling things online. The better we get at that, the more we can pay out locally,” Kelly said. “Unlike other game places, we try to do better so we can help the local community more.”
Gameroom also aims to support local artists.
“If there’s any artist who would like to display their work and sell it out of our store, they’re more than welcome to. We don’t charge for the space or take a commission,” Kelly said.
Plans for an expansion to Grand Island started in 2019.
“During the pandemic Chris did very well, so we wanted to open another store,” Kelly said. “We scouted it out and Grand Island seemed like the center point for all of the surrounding towns.”
Gameroom bought Grand Island’s old courthouse building, but had some troubles turning the old government location into a retail site, including HVAC, sprinklers and wheelchair access, so the project was put on the back-burner, Kelly said.
“We weren’t planning on coming for another two years and then the owner found this place for rent, and messaged us in September,” he said.
At the Grand Island site are Kelly, his wife, managing e-commerce, and his brother Andrew, a repair technician.
In short time, they readied the site to be open for Black Friday on Nov. 26.
Though open, the site still needs work, Kelly said. Only about 40% of the site’s total inventory is available, with more on the way, and some more setup needs to be done inside.
“We kind of beelined it to get it open,” he said. “We plan on getting the floors done eventually. We’re still working to get everything online. The Grand Island section of our website won’t be active for a while.”
After so much work, Kelly is glad the Black Friday opening was a success.
“We probably had over 100 people come through that first day. Everyone was really nice and friendly, and seemed happy that we were here,” he said.