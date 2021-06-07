Garcia-Mendez gets info where it’s needed

As director of community connections for Heartland United Way, Eric Garcia-Mendez is tasked with overcoming language barriers to provide all people of Grand Island with critical information and resources.
Garcia-Mendez started work with the local United Way in November 2020.
He is a graduate of Grand Island Senior High, as well as the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he studied natural resources and environmental economics.
While at UNL, Garcia-Mendez became involved in student organizations and environmental issues.
He interned with the city of Lincoln Recycling Office and assisted the Lincoln Public Schools composting program.
“Most of my expertise is in waste management, natural resources and how to allocate those resources in an effective manner that benefits the environment and also the surrounding communities people live in,” he said.
After graduating from UNL, Garcia-Mendez joined AmeriCorp Conservation Nebraska.
Its members serve communities across the state as conservation directors.
“Essentially, it’s a lot of community relationships and education on environmental issues in the area,” he said.
During the pandemic, among other efforts, Garcia-Mendez hosted community garden webinars.
“We just wanted to get people information on how to grow your own fruits and vegetables at home because with COVID we were seeing issues with the food supply,” he said. “We wanted to give people some more ideas on how we can better create systems that are reliable and resilient.”
Heartland United Way, he discovered, was looking for someone who would focus on COVID-19 response and building relationships with people in the community.
The position was made possible through a grant from the Center for Disaster Philanthropy.
Jumping into HUW’s COVID-19 crisis response efforts was “a big change.”
“They wanted to make sure those people that don’t speak English are getting resources they might need, and available to them in their language,” Garcia-Mendez said.
A problem, he found, was that the agency hadn’t been reaching every sector of Grand Island.
“There was a lack of communication, not having anything translated into Spanish, or having stuff translated accurately, or not enough outreach efforts to those communities that don’t rely on social media,” he said.
Garcia-Mendez also coordinates HUW’s electronic community information boards, which are located in four locations, including at the Grand Island Public Library.
“We thought this new way of communicating with people would be really successful — not just right now, but in the future,” he said.
The info boards provide information in the four major languages in the area: English, Spanish, Arabic and Somali.
Garcia-Mendez does the Spanish language translations. Additional translations are provided through Grand Island’s Multicultural Coalition.
“As everything’s going back to normalcy, we can still give people access to services, programs that are happening in the area,” he said. “Anything they want to know, they can get a glimpse of it on those boards.”
The info boards were unveiled in February, just after the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.
“Vaccines were just being introduced,” Garcia-Mendez said. “We started forming a game plan, looking at what’s the next step in COVID response.”
HUW also began providing direct outreach.
“I thought, there isn’t really a good form of communicating to people about vaccines, the safety of them, the facts,” Garcia-Mendez said. “We were seeing all this misinformation on social media, and we were thinking of how to combat that.”
A brochure with vaccine facts was produced and provided at key community locations. It told where to get the vaccine, how to register online, its benefits and its short-term effects.
Garcia-Mendez and HUW began canvassing efforts, giving out bags with a brochure, a bottle of hand sanitizer and a 2-1-1 card.
“We pinpointed neighborhoods in the community where the more diverse populations live and we did that for a month,” he said. “We figured people need to receive that information immediately — directly, like, right at their doorstep.”
He added, “We managed to reach about 4,500 households here in Grand Island and in Wood River.”
Garcia-Mendez has enjoyed working with Heartland United Way.
“I have this new perspective on how we should communicate to people,” he said. “I feel like the way we approach communication, the community is starting to change. We’re starting to know that we have to get people access to resources in the first language they speak in their household.”
Already, Garcia-Mendez is seeing the difference direct communication has made.
“We think just sending a flyer out or putting it up is enough, but we really have to dismantle that approach,” he said, “and look at it as building relationships with community members and making sure they know they have somebody who is working to provide them with these resources in case they need them.”
Garcia-Mendez added, “I feel like we’re headed in the right direction.”