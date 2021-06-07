Garcia-Mendez gets info where it’s needed

Garcia-Mendez and HUW began canvassing efforts, giving out bags with a brochure, a bottle of hand sanitizer and a 2-1-1 card.

“We pinpointed neighborhoods in the community where the more diverse populations live and we did that for a month,” he said. “We figured people need to receive that information immediately — directly, like, right at their doorstep.”

He added, “We managed to reach about 4,500 households here in Grand Island and in Wood River.”

Garcia-Mendez has enjoyed working with Heartland United Way.

“I have this new perspective on how we should communicate to people,” he said. “I feel like the way we approach communication, the community is starting to change. We’re starting to know that we have to get people access to resources in the first language they speak in their household.”

Already, Garcia-Mendez is seeing the difference direct communication has made.

“We think just sending a flyer out or putting it up is enough, but we really have to dismantle that approach,” he said, “and look at it as building relationships with community members and making sure they know they have somebody who is working to provide them with these resources in case they need them.”