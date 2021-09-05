Garden keeps memories of soldiers alive

Pioneer Park is now the home of a “Never Forget Garden,” which encourages Americans to remember all veterans and their families.
The garden was dedicated Aug. 27 by the Betsey Hager chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
The project was done with the assistance of Friends of Grand Island Parks and Brad Foster, the city’s horticulturist.
The Daughters of the American Revolution chapter provided a plaque and mounting, as well as two white roses. Those roses soon will be joined by a third.
The garden is next to the park’s restored fountain. Planning for the project began in February.
Never Forget Gardens are a nationwide project commemorating the centennial of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
The project is shepherded by the Society of the Honor Guard, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier (SHGTUS).
On Monday, a representative of that organization will speak at the Nebraska State Fair’s Veterans Day program, which begins at 10:30 a.m. at the Heartland Events Center. Speaking about Never Forget Gardens will be Gavin McIlvenna, a retired sergeant major who is president of the SHGTUS and chairman of its centennial committee.
The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, located at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, is a monument dedicated to deceased U.S. service members whose remains have not been identified.
Grand Island is now the home of two Never Forget Gardens. The first is just outside the entrance to the United Veterans Club. That project, which was dedicated on Memorial Day, was put together by local VFW and American Legion members, their auxiliaries, Sons of the American Legion, Legion Riders, the United Veterans Club board and the UVC bingo volunteers.
Never Forget Gardens also have been installed at the Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home in Kearney and in Lexington. One is planned for Omaha.
For the garden in Kearney, the Betsey Hager Chapter collaborated with other DAR chapters.
A group called the Children of the American Revolution will build five Never Forget Gardens at Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell, where close to 60 unknown soldiers are buried.
Never Forget Gardens are designed to let people know “that we should never forget our veterans, whether they’re known or unknown,” said DeAnna Gillan Way of Central City, who is the regent of the Betsey Hager Chapter.
The garden reminds the public “about the importance of our military, and the sacrifices that they make,” Way said.
In addition to paying homage to our veterans, the DAR also stands for patriotism, she said.
The DAR invites the public to visit the garden.
It is a calm and peaceful area, Way said. People can think and reflect while listening to the sounds of the nearby fountain.
The dedication program from Aug. 27 notes that the SHGTUS “would like to make certain that the individuals that made the ultimate sacrifice of their life for our freedom are not forgotten. They want the public to understand the price of Freedom.”
Installing the Never Forget Garden and marker, the DAR believes, “will encourage Americans to honor those memories.”
In announcing the nationwide garden project, the SHGTUS issued an invitation “to all Americans and freedom-loving people to plant gardens as a visual way to represent unwavering commitment to our sacred duty to recognize, remember and honor our veterans and their families now and for many years to come.”
The SHGTUS believes that every flower, plant or tree planted will be a symbol of love and act of unity.
In “the timeless language of flowers” a Never Forget Garden “will quietly trumpet the message that must never weaken: one of America’s sacred commitment to never, ever, forget or forsake our veterans or the principles that define us as Americans,” according to the SHGTUS website.
The Betsey Hager chapter has 65 members. The DAR is a society of women, age 18 and older, who can prove lineal, bloodline descent from an ancestor who aided in achieving American independence.