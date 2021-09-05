Garden keeps memories of soldiers alive

It is a calm and peaceful area, Way said. People can think and reflect while listening to the sounds of the nearby fountain.

The dedication program from Aug. 27 notes that the SHGTUS “would like to make certain that the individuals that made the ultimate sacrifice of their life for our freedom are not forgotten. They want the public to understand the price of Freedom.”

Installing the Never Forget Garden and marker, the DAR believes, “will encourage Americans to honor those memories.”

In announcing the nationwide garden project, the SHGTUS issued an invitation “to all Americans and freedom-loving people to plant gardens as a visual way to represent unwavering commitment to our sacred duty to recognize, remember and honor our veterans and their families now and for many years to come.”

The SHGTUS believes that every flower, plant or tree planted will be a symbol of love and act of unity.

In “the timeless language of flowers” a Never Forget Garden “will quietly trumpet the message that must never weaken: one of America’s sacred commitment to never, ever, forget or forsake our veterans or the principles that define us as Americans,” according to the SHGTUS website.

The Betsey Hager chapter has 65 members. The DAR is a society of women, age 18 and older, who can prove lineal, bloodline descent from an ancestor who aided in achieving American independence.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.