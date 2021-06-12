Garfield County adds second Little Free Library

BURWELL — A new Little Free Library has been added at Burwell. It is located at the Loup Rivers Scenic Byway site at 330 South Highway 11.

Little Free Libraries are small, front-yard book exchanges. There are more than 100,000 around the world in more than 100 countries. The new Little Free Library is located at the Loup River Scenic Byway one-room schoolhouse. The program is designed to share books, bring people together and create communities of readers.

“Burwell now has two chartered Little Free Libraries,” said Susan Goochey, community correspondent of the Loup River Scenic Byway. “One is located at the old Carnegie Library and the other is at the Loup River Scenic Byway Interpretive Center.”

Community members are encouraged to check out the selection of books. There is no charge for the books and they do not need to be returned.

Little Free Library is a nonprofit organization that inspires a love of reading, builds community and improves book access by fostering neighborhood book-exchange boxes around the world.

For more information about Little Free Libraries of the Loup Rivers Scenic Byway, visit loupriversscenicbyway.org and or the Loup Rivers Scenic Byway Facebook page.