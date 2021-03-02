Garfield County awarded grant for fairgrounds improvements

Garfield County has received a Community Development Block Grant for $435,000 that will be used for improvements of the fairgrounds at Burwell, which each year hosts Nebraska’s Big Rodeo.
The grant recently was awarded by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development. The total project is proposed to cost $745,000, with local matching funds of $310,000 being contributed to the project.
The Garfield County Board of Commissioners and the Garfield County Frontier Fair Association worked together on securing the grant. Nebraska’s Big Rodeo celebrates its 100th anniversary this year.
The construction project will provide significant improvements to the fair association’s grounds, and expand opportunities for all fairground visitors to attend and enjoy Nebraska’s Big Rodeo and other events at the fairgrounds.
The project to improve fair and rodeo grounds will include the replacement of wind-damaged bleachers; construction of bathrooms; pouring concrete for boxed seating, walkways, concession area and parking; and construction of a cover for the safety of visitors. This project will provide Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility and also will benefit those with mobility issues.
“We are very grateful for being awarded the tourism grant funds for the Garfield County Frontier Fair Association project,” said Scott Krause, Garfield County board chairman. “We look forward to the valuable improvements that will be made at the fairgrounds with these funds.”
Garfield County and the Garfield County Frontier Fair Association worked with the Central Nebraska Economic Development District to apply for the grant funds. The county and fair association have worked with the district in the past to oversee and administer federal grant funds and projects.
Fairground improvements will begin as soon as the county receives the funds from the state.
Krause thanked the Nebraska Department of Economic Development and the Nebraska Tourism Commission for the grant funding and their support.
“We also received tremendous support for this project from a number of local groups and organizations,” he said.
Nebraska’s Big Rodeo will celebrate its 100th anniversary on July 28-31. There will be a pre-rodeo celebration concert on July 3. There will be a carnival on the midway during the rodeo and fair.
Nebraska’s Big Rodeo was started in 1921 by the citizens of Burwell, who wanted to reflect the western heritage of the town. The first rodeo was held in September 1921 and since then it has drawn visitors from around the world.