Garfield County awarded grant for fairgrounds improvements

Garfield County has received a Community Development Block Grant for $435,000 that will be used for improvements of the fairgrounds at Burwell, which each year hosts Nebraska’s Big Rodeo.

The grant recently was awarded by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development. The total project is proposed to cost $745,000, with local matching funds of $310,000 being contributed to the project.

The Garfield County Board of Commissioners and the Garfield County Frontier Fair Association worked together on securing the grant. Nebraska’s Big Rodeo celebrates its 100th anniversary this year.

The construction project will provide significant improvements to the fair association’s grounds, and expand opportunities for all fairground visitors to attend and enjoy Nebraska’s Big Rodeo and other events at the fairgrounds.

The project to improve fair and rodeo grounds will include the replacement of wind-damaged bleachers; construction of bathrooms; pouring concrete for boxed seating, walkways, concession area and parking; and construction of a cover for the safety of visitors. This project will provide Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility and also will benefit those with mobility issues.

