Garfield County awarded grant funds for fairground improvements
Garfield County has received a notice of award for federal tourism grant dollars through the Community Development Block Grant program in the amount of $435,000. These funds were awarded by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development. The total project is proposed to be $745,000 with local matching funds of $310,000.

This construction project will provide significant improvements to the Fair Association’s grounds, and will expand opportunities for all fairground visitors to attend and enjoy Nebraska’s Big Rodeo and other events.

Garfield County will partner with the Garfield County Frontier Fair Association on this project to improve fair and rodeo grounds, which will include the replacement of wind-damaged bleachers; construct of bathrooms; pour concrete for boxed seating, walkways, concession area and parking; and construct a cover for safety of visitors. This project will provide Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility, and will benefit those persons with mobility issues.

“We are very grateful for being awarded the tourism grant funds for the Garfield County Frontier Fair Association project,” said Scott Krause, Garfield County Board chairman, “and look forward to the valuable improvements that will be made at the fairgrounds with these funds.”

