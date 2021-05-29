Gary Quandt returns to courthouse roof to further cemetery drive

There are other states “that have been trying to build their state veterans cemeteries for six, seven and eight years. They haven’t matched their 10% requirement for VA funding,” Shuda said. “We don’t want to wait that long. Our veterans in the area, our veterans in the state, need to have a place in central Nebraska where they can have easy access to the burial site.”

Grand Island “is perfectly situated along Interstate 80 between Fort McPherson and Omaha. And it’s needed,” Shuda said. “It’s needed here in central Nebraska, and Grand Island is a perfect site for that.”

The Fort McPherson National Cemetery is south of Maxwell in western Nebraska.

The State Veterans Cemetery “is going to be good for all of mid-Nebraska,” Quandt said. “It’s going to help honor veterans from Red Cloud all the way to O’Neill, from Lincoln all the way to Ainsworth. I believe in it and I believe that the people will come up with the funds to make this happen and honor veterans in the right way.”

Brandon Warner, a Navy veteran, told Quandt how much his rooftop challenge means to him when he set up Quandt’s computer on top of the courthouse. Warner works in the information technology department at the Hall County Administration Building.