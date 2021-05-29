Gary Quandt returns to courthouse roof to further cemetery drive

Hall County Commissioner Gary Quandt is spending the weekend atop the Hall County Courthouse in an effort to boost donations to Grand Island’s State Veterans Cemetery fund drive.
Quandt’s 64-hour challenge ends Monday morning. He took his position Friday afternoon.
It isn’t the first time Quandt has gone up on the roof. He’s scaled the courthouse around 10 times for various efforts in the past.
He brought a raincoat with him this time.
“It may rain and it may get a little tough up here but our veterans went through a whole lot more than I’ll ever think about going through. So this is the least I can do,” Quandt said.
Hall County Veterans Service Officer Don Shuda said the fundraising campaign is “only a third of the way where we need to be.”
A total of $750,000 is needed to transform the Nebraska Veterans Cemetery on Capitol Avenue into a Nebraska State Veterans Cemetery. Right now, organizers have about $250,000 in donations and commitments.
This weekend, people may place donations in a receptacle in front of the courthouse, near the statue of a seated George Washington.
Quandt already has donated $10,000 to the drive and until Aug. 1 will match each $10 donated with $1 of his own money, up to another $10,000.
The Hall County Hero Flight Association, which is coordinating the drive, received $2,650 on Friday.
Seeking donations and grants, the group has sent out 160 applications to foundations, businesses and other organizations.
“We’re anticipating some response, and hopefully those who wish to give will give,” Shuda said.
The $750,000 is the 10% local match for the cemetery project, which will be carried out by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs National Cemetery Association.
Local organizers want to raise the local amount by Aug. 1. “We’re going to try awful hard to do that,” Shuda said, noting that the group is working within a short time frame. “So hopefully everyone will step up and help make that happen.”
Until now, the cemetery has been open only to members of the Grand Island Veterans Home. Spouses were buried there only if they were Veterans Home members at the time of their deaths.
Making the Grand Island property a State Veterans Cemetery would allow veterans from across the state and across the nation to be buried with their spouses in central Nebraska, Shuda said.
If the required amount isn’t raised by Aug. 1, the drive will be carried over, Shuda said.
But he doesn’t want that to happen.
There are other states “that have been trying to build their state veterans cemeteries for six, seven and eight years. They haven’t matched their 10% requirement for VA funding,” Shuda said. “We don’t want to wait that long. Our veterans in the area, our veterans in the state, need to have a place in central Nebraska where they can have easy access to the burial site.”
Grand Island “is perfectly situated along Interstate 80 between Fort McPherson and Omaha. And it’s needed,” Shuda said. “It’s needed here in central Nebraska, and Grand Island is a perfect site for that.”
The Fort McPherson National Cemetery is south of Maxwell in western Nebraska.
The State Veterans Cemetery “is going to be good for all of mid-Nebraska,” Quandt said. “It’s going to help honor veterans from Red Cloud all the way to O’Neill, from Lincoln all the way to Ainsworth. I believe in it and I believe that the people will come up with the funds to make this happen and honor veterans in the right way.”
Brandon Warner, a Navy veteran, told Quandt how much his rooftop challenge means to him when he set up Quandt’s computer on top of the courthouse. Warner works in the information technology department at the Hall County Administration Building.
The Hall County Hero Flight has honored veterans of World War II, the Korean War and Vietnam, Quandt said.
It’s time to honor veterans of Desert Storm and other Gulf service, he said. “And this is one way to start honoring them and make them feel like they’re part of” veteran recognition, Quandt said.
“These men and women have served our country well. They’ve done what’s asked of them. We need to make sure that we stand up for them,” Quandt said.
Donations may be sent to the Hall County Hero Flight Association, 131 S. Locust St., Grand Island, NE 68801, or dropped off at any Five Points Bank location or at the courthouse this Memorial Day weekend.