Gate admission included in price of concert ticket

Nebraska Lottery Concerts will take place on the Bristol Windows Stage at the Heartland Events Center, while outdoor events will be on the Bristol Stage at the Anderson Auto Sports Field. Gate admission is included in the purchase of a concert ticket.

“We are excited to announce that we have added Christian acclaimed Irish-American band, We Are Messengers, to this year’s lineup of musical performances,” Fair Executive Director Bill Ogg said in a statement.

The group will perform Sept. 1 in the Pump & Pantry Party Pit on the Pepsi Party Deck.

The full 2021 Nebraska Lottery Concert Series lineup features:

--The Happy Together Tour, 2 p.m., Monday, Aug. 30, at the Heartland Events Center. Tickets are $15, with reserved seating. Show features the Turtles, the Classics IV, the Cowsills, the Association, the Vogues and Gary Puckett & The Union Gap.

-- We Are Messengers, 7 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 1. Concert is free with gate admission.

-- Kevin Costner & Modern West, 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 2. Tickets are $31 for front-of-stage (Golden Harvest Pit) and $21 for general admission.