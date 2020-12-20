Gates Elementary School staff reflect on first semester teaching in pandemic

Physical education teacher Leah Michel said that while school has been different this semester, she is happy that the doors still are open for in-person learning.

Michel said she has had to change “everything” in her PE classes as a result of the pandemic.

“We are used to doing big group activities or whole group games and really focusing on teamwork and good sportsmanship; we can’t do that,” she said. “Now, we have to focus on the smaller groups, spread out more and do things with just one or two partners, rather than having a whole team.”

Michel said the additional cleaning measures also have presented challenges. She has to clean the equipment after each class and “have it ready for the next class that comes in in five minutes.”

“Most classes come in back-to-back,” she said. “Every once in a while, there is a little bit of a gap. I have to make sure that I have enough time to do that and that I have something for the kids to do because another class is usually coming in right after that.”

Michel said she often has to determine what equipment she can use for her small group activities.