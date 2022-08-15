Gates kindergartners' greeted on first day

Gates Elementary school kindergarteners arrived at their new home-away-from-home Monday morning, greeted by friendly faces.

Tuesday is the first day of school for all Grand Island Public Schools students (except preschoolers), but the district’s kindergarteners, sixth-graders and ninth-graders received a day head start. Gates did things a little differently; their PTA had coffee on hand for families bringing their kindergarteners to school.

Amanda Buchfinck is the treasurer for Gates Elementary School’s PTA. She and fellow Gates PTA volunteers were on-hand serving hot coffee to grownups and handing out Gates stickers to new kindergarteners.

“We want to welcome the kindergarten parents we know how hard it is on that first day to drop your kiddo off, especially if it's your first,” Buchfinck said.

Additionally, it helps let parents know of an opportunity to get involved with their child’s school, Buchfinck said.

“We just welcome all of the parents to Gates and try to get them involved in our PTA and bring them into school.”

Buchfinck did not bring any of her own kindergarteners Monday, but at least one PTA member did.

“(A PTA member) dropped off her baby today,” Buchfinck said. “She didn’t anticipate to have those tears coming down her eyes, but she sure did when she came around the corner.”

Parent Ali Buluf and his wife dropped off their son Monday. Buluf said his new kindergartener had mixed feelings.

“You've got a hectic first day,” he said of his son. “You don't know what to expect. He's kind of nervous — a little bit — he doesn't know what's going on. He's excited — and nervous.”

Fortunately their son, Mohamed, is already a Gates student. Mohamed, a first grader, will be there to help his brother get to know the new school.

Entering kindergarten is a “big step,” said Joe Eckerman, principal of Gates Elementary School. “This day creates that safety for our kindergarten students and makes it to where we have an environment that is conducive for learning.”

The first day of kindergarten is one of the most important in the school year, Eckerman indicated.

“This day is really crucial to their success within the school year because we know with kids, if they feel safe in an environment, they are way more likely to learn.”

By the time she’s ready for kindergarten, the Buluf boys’ little sister will have two first days under her belt as a guest — and likely very few nerves.

While her parents filled out back-to-school forms, Hawo was asked how she feels about coming to Gates someday, joining her older brothers.

“Excited,” she simply said, grinning, ready to become Buluf Gates Gator number three.