Comic conventions are special, as everyone gets the chance to express their inner nerd.

A throng of people dressed up and attended Grand Comic Fest V Saturday at the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center at Fonner Park. The event kicked off Friday evening and ends Sunday.

Grand Comic Fest is a family-friendly, local comic book convention. The event started in 2018 and has been held for five years. It was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.

“I’ve always been interested in pop culture and comics and anything sci-fi related,” said Doug Holmes, director of the Grand Comic Fest and a Grand Theatre board member. “So the Grand Theatre, we try and give back to the community and we do events for the public, so it was just a natural way to put the two together.”

Grand Comic Fest V derives its name and logo from Grand Theft Auto V, the fifth installment in the action-adventure video game series released in 2013. The event kicked off on Friday evening with a free showing of Mel Brooks’ parody film “Spaceballs,” at the Grand Theatre. The main venue for the convention opened to the public at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Those who dressed up could register in the Grand Comic Fest V Cosplay Contest, where prizes will be given to single and group costumes. Registration is available all weekend long, with the winners set to be announced at noon Sunday.

Attendees were able to browse and purchase items from various booths. There were all kinds of artists' booths at the convention, as well as digital art, hand drawn art, wood burning, glass figurines and more.

Guests were able to meet with actors from some beloved older television shows, such as Kathy Coleman and Wesley Eure, who both starred in the children’s adventure show, “Land of the Lost,” which ran in the mid-1970s.

“It’s my favorite thing,” said Michael B. Moynahan, who played Lookout Bear in, “Zoobilee Zoo,” a children’s show in the 1980’s. “To meet people who watched the show and have now gotten their kids into it.”

People could also meet artists that have worked on popular franchises, like Guy Gilchrist, the artist for ‘"he Muppets" newspaper comic strips, and Tom Cook, an animator for the original, “He-Man and the Masters of the Universe" and other classic cartoons.

Occurring throughout the day, several panels were held in a smaller room attached to the main hall. The first panel featured voice actors Mark Acheson and Greg Berg talking about their experiences with voice acting and their past work on the Transformers franchise.

The second panel featured Cook discussing the shows he has worked on during his career. The third panel was a live game of Dungeons and Dragons.

The fourth panel was a charity artist jam, where multiple artists at the convention got together to make a single piece that will be auctioned off on Sunday. The fifth panel had Eure and Coleman answer questions about “Land of the Lost.”

In another, Bob Elmore talked about his stunt work on the ''Pirates of the Caribbean'' franchise and “Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2.” The last panel was a special showing of the "Surge of Power," a Doctor Who tribute film directed by and starring Vincent J. Roth.

Attendees were able to catch special performances, with the Omaha Hell Hounds Armor Combat group performing multiple medieval sword fights throughout the day. The Husker Saber Academy, a performance group out of Lincoln, also showed off their "Star Wars" lightsaber battle skills.

The last event on Saturday was a free showing of a behind-the-scenes documentary about the “Game of Thrones,” TV show at the Grand Theatre, featuring a Q&A session with guests Andrew McClay and Bobby Marno.

Many people attended the convention on Saturday. Some attended with friends, while others had their families come along, like Crystal Smidt.

“We’ve come for the last three years to comic-con,” said Smidt. “The kids look forward to it.”

Holmes said that Grand Comic Fest has seen exponential growth over the years. They had to change venues four times as more and more people attend every year. Holmes said this year's turnout has been fantastic.

“We’ve had a steady flow of people all day long,” said Holmes. “People are purchasing their favorite toys, or a piece of art, or they’re seeing some of the celebrities that they’ve watched on TV or in movies, or they're coming to the lightsaber academy. There is a little bit of something for everybody and everybody is really happy.”

While Saturday was fun, there is still more as Sunday is the last day of Grand Comic Fest V. The Omaha Hell Hounds will still have combat performances going on throughout the day and MWA pro wrestlers will be in attendance as well.