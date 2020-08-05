November’s general election is expected to proceed as planned.
There are no plans to suspend the election in Nebraska, Assistant Secretary of State Cindi Allen said.
“None at all,” Allen told The Independent.
Hall County is readying for in-person voting on Nov. 3.
There are no plans to consolidate voting sites, Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet said.
“We will run it just like we did in the primary,” Overstreet said. “All of our polling sites will be open and staffed. We’ll have secure sites like we did in the primary, with hand sanitizers, masks and face shields for workers. So if we are seeing an increase in the COVID numbers, we’re still providing a safe venue for people to vote.”
Though much of Nebraska has entered Phase 3 of the state’s directed health measures, and some parts are in Phase 4, the state is still readying for a potential second wave of COVID-19 cases.
Special precautions will be in place on voting day, Allen said.
“I believe the election will be similar to the primary,” she said. “In the primary, we had masks available, wipes available. The National Guard helped sanitize. We had 6-foot markings. We followed all the DHM protocols for that primary, and we will do that again for the general.”
For May’s primary election, early in-person voting was suspended by Gov. Pete Ricketts.
Overstreet expects early in-person voting to be kept open for the general election.
Early in-person voting will begin Oct. 5 at Hall County’s Administration Building.
“People can come in here and vote in person,” she said. “We’ll have poll booths set up, probably in the hallway.”
For Nebraska’s primary election in May, only 25% of voters went to the polls and 75% voted by mail-in ballot, Allen said.
Hall County began accepting applications for mail-in ballots on July 6.
The first ballots will go out starting Sept. 28.
The deadline for the county to receive an early ballot is 6 p.m., Oct. 23.
Hall County is not mailing out applications for the general election as it did for the primary.
Due to county budget reductions, applications must be collected in person.
A dropbox for applications is located outside of the Hall County Administration Building, and under it is a box with the applications, which can be picked up any time.
“We’re not sending it out to you. You need to step up and get it yourself,” Overstreet said. “We’re really wanting people to get that ballot application on their own.”
Ballots are not automatically mailed out in Nebraska.
After the 2018 election, Hall County created a “permanent list” for people who want to have an application mailed out before every election, Overstreet explained.
“We started that list and we had about 1,100 voters on that list heading to the primary,” she said. “After the primary cycle, we had about another 1,000 people who added their name to the list. So we’re sending about 2,000 applications, and they should go out this week.”
Overstreet expects a robust turnout for the 2020 general election.
In 2016, the general election had about 23,000 participate out of 33,000 registered voters in Hall County, or roughly 67% of voters.
“Typically for a primary we’re at about 35%, and we were at 37% for this last primary,” she said, “and considering that we had a global pandemic, I think that’s a really great number.”
For May’s primary, the county elections office had to respond to a sudden high volume of early ballots due to the spreading pandemic.
Overstreet said her office is readying equally for the demands of the general election.
“We’re gearing for a high turnout,” she said. “We added more computers and work stations for the primary, and we’re going to add more leading into the general to process those ballots that may be requested or early by mail.”
The state has also learned from the spring’s COVID-19 outbreak, Allen said.
“With the primary we were very well prepared, and we already know how to do it again,” she said. “I don’t think we’ll have any surprises.”
