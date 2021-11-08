Genoa Indian Boarding School topic of panel talk

LINCOLN — The story and lasting impact of the Genoa U.S. Indian Industrial School in Genoa will be the topic of a panel hosted by the Center for Great Plains Studies and the University of Nebraska State Museum at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11.

The panel will convene at the Center for Great Plains Studies, 1155 Q St., Lincoln. It will also be livstreamed.

In this presentation, team members from the Genoa Indian School Digital Reconciliation Project and community members will share the lasting impact of the school, new research and deep insights into the personal stories of those who attended.

The Genoa School was one of more than 300 Indian boarding schools established by the government and churches in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. By 1900, nearly 21,000 Indian children, or about 78% of all Indian children who attended school, were living apart from their families at one of these schools.

In many cases, officials forced children to attend the schools against the wishes of their families and tribes. To assimilate Indian children and break their ties to their families, tribes and homelands, most teachers and administrators forbade students from speaking their native languages and required Christian conversion.