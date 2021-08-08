Genoa Indian School to host day of recognition, remembrance

GENOA — The Genoa Indian School will host a Recognition and Remembrance Celebration on Saturday in Genoa.
The event starts at 10 a.m. at the Genoa Indian School Museum & Interpretive Center, 209 E. Webster, a National Historic Site. This is the 31st year of this remembrance celebration.
To honor and celebrate the students who attended the Genoa School, the 46 tribal nations that had students attend have sent their tribal nation’s flag and/ or tribal seal. Great meaning and tribal identity is associated with their flag and the gift of a flag is one of the highest honors a tribal nation can bestow. These and colorful flags and seals are on display in the Interpretive Center.
The day’s activities start in the air-conditioned St. Rose of Lima Community Center, next door to the Indian School.
The schedule includes:
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: The research center will be open, and descendants are invited to look up family members, view photos and old school newspapers. Native American jewelry and crafts will be available for purchase and tours of the Indian School Interpretive Center will be offered. All Native crafters are encouraged to bring items for sale. There is no charge for a table; call 402-993-6055 to reserve a table.
10:30-11 a.m.: A presentation on Simon Redbird, a former teacher at the Genoa School, by Nickie Drozd.
11–11:15 a.m.: A memorial program honoring those associated with the school who have died in the last two years by Nancy Carlson.
11:15-11:30 a.m.: A presentation of the Genoa U.S, Indian School/ Wolfe Family Scholarship, given to a descendant of a former student.
11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m.: Native American tacos and fry bread will be for sale. These treats are made by Jan Ellston and her family; descendants of former students.
12:45 p.m.: Barn tour led by Monte Swantek.
1-5 p.m.: Genoa Historical Museum is open downtown featuring Pawnee and Mormon artifacts and photos.
1:30- 2 p.m.: Digital project specialists Margaret Jacobs and Susana Geliga, with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln will share information on the digitizing program for the Genoa Indian School.
2-3 p.m.: Aaron LaPointe, a former scholarship winner and director of HoChunk Farms, and his aunt will share information on his work, family history and cultural history.
3 p.m.: All Native Americans will be introduced and have the opportunity to share memories they know about the school and about their families who attended.
An ice cream social will be the final event at 3:45 p.m. In addition, everyone is encouraged to pay their respects at the Pawnee Memorial in the east end of the Valley View Cemetery and at the Veteran’ Memorial in the Genoa City Park.
The day’s activities are sponsored by the Genoa Indian School Foundation.
For more information, call 402-993-6036 or 402-993-6055. Visit the Genoa Indian School web pages; genoaindianschoolmuseum.org and genoaindianschool.org and the Facebook page for background information.