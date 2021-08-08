Genoa Indian School to host day of recognition, remembrance

GENOA — The Genoa Indian School will host a Recognition and Remembrance Celebration on Saturday in Genoa.

The event starts at 10 a.m. at the Genoa Indian School Museum & Interpretive Center, 209 E. Webster, a National Historic Site. This is the 31st year of this remembrance celebration.

To honor and celebrate the students who attended the Genoa School, the 46 tribal nations that had students attend have sent their tribal nation’s flag and/ or tribal seal. Great meaning and tribal identity is associated with their flag and the gift of a flag is one of the highest honors a tribal nation can bestow. These and colorful flags and seals are on display in the Interpretive Center.

The day’s activities start in the air-conditioned St. Rose of Lima Community Center, next door to the Indian School.

The schedule includes:

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: The research center will be open, and descendants are invited to look up family members, view photos and old school newspapers. Native American jewelry and crafts will be available for purchase and tours of the Indian School Interpretive Center will be offered. All Native crafters are encouraged to bring items for sale. There is no charge for a table; call 402-993-6055 to reserve a table.