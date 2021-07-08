Get 10 pounds of free beef at vaccination clinic

People who haven’t gotten a COVID-19 vaccination yet could win a year’s supply of meat during a special vaccination clinic Saturday at the Central District Health Department, thanks to JBS in Grand Island.

The CDHD will be hosting a drive-through COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the CDHD office, 1137 S. Locust St. in Grand Island. Anyone who comes to the clinic will receive 10 pounds of beef, with one lucky person winning free meat for a year, courtesy of JBS.

“We are delighted to work with community partners to promote COVID-19 vaccinations in this creative and fun way,” CDHD Director Teresa Anderson said. “With variants of COVID on the rise and moving quickly throughout our community, the need to get as many people as possible vaccinated is vital.”

The “free meat for a year” promotion is part of a larger effort by JBS, which is providing prizes for 50 vaccination clinics across the country through Aug. 31.

During the clinic CDHD will provide doses with no out-of-pocket cost to any person regardless of ability to pay. CDHD will continue to provide vaccine at no cost, but will bill insurance for the administration fee as applicable. Those who are insured should bring their insurance card with them, though no one will be turned away.

